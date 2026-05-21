7-Day Heatwave Alert For Delhi-NCR, Temperature Likely To Touch 47°C Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR faces seven days of intense heatwave.

Temperatures to peak between 44-47 degrees Celsius.

Strong hot winds to blow 20-30 kmph daily.

Elderly, children advised extreme caution outdoors.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast intense heatwave conditions across Delhi-NCR over the next seven days, with temperatures expected to remain extremely high throughout the week.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature between May 21 and May 27 is likely to remain between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Mercury May Touch 47 Degrees Today

The weather department said May 21 is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures possibly reaching between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR may experience heatwave conditions, while some areas could face severe heatwave situations.

Strong Hot Winds Likely Across Region

The IMD said the sky is expected to remain mainly clear during the entire week. Strong hot winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kmph are likely during the daytime, with gusts occasionally reaching 35 to 45 kmph.

The weather department has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure outdoors during afternoon hours. Residents have been urged to wear light-coloured cotton clothes, cover their heads while stepping out and stay adequately hydrated.

Special caution has been advised for elderly people, children and those suffering from existing health conditions due to the prolonged spell of extreme heat.