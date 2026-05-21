‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal leader challenges government notice on cow slaughter.

Leader states ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue regardless.

Another cleric questions government's beef export versus local sacrifice.

One appeal urges Muslims to respect cows and avoid sacrifice.

A fresh controversy over cow slaughter and ritual sacrifice has erupted in West Bengal after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir openly challenged the state government’s recent public notice issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Kabir asserted that while governments may regulate beef consumption, they cannot interfere with the Islamic practice of qurbani, or ritual sacrifice.

“The government can make a rule asking Muslims not to eat beef, but ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue. We won't listen to any objections,” Kabir said, underlining his opposition to any attempt to restrict the practice.

‘Tradition Will Continue’: Kabir

Kabir described qurbani as a centuries-old religious tradition deeply embedded in Islamic faith and culture.

“It’s a tradition that has been going on for 1400 years and will continue as long as the world exists,” he said.

His remarks came amid renewed debate around cow slaughter regulations and religious sensitivities ahead of Eid al-Adha, when ritual animal sacrifice is traditionally performed by Muslims around the world.

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Furfura Sharif Cleric Questions ‘Double Standards’

Supporting Kabir’s position, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Toha Siddiqui questioned what he described as inconsistencies in India’s beef-related policies.

He argued that while ordinary citizens face restrictions, India continues to remain one of the world’s major exporters of beef products.

“What the law says needs to be followed. But the law should be the same for everyone,” Siddiqui said.

“No cow slaughter? Okay, we will accept that. But in India, beef is at number two [referring to exports]. A common man offers a sacrifice; that's not allowed. And slaughtering the cows of the country and sending them abroad is permissible? Is that okay?” he asked.

Iqbal Ansari Urges Muslims to Respect Cows

In contrast, former Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case plaintiff Iqbal Ansari appealed to Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice and respect Hindu religious sentiments.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Ansari said the cow should be treated with respect in India and even suggested that the Centre declare it the country’s national animal.

“We are Indian Muslims, and the cow is called ‘Gaumata’, and Muslims should respect cows. The government should declare it the national animal,” Ansari said.

He also called for a complete halt to cow sacrifice, arguing that such issues are often exploited to trigger communal tensions and tarnish the image of Muslims.

‘Cow Sacrifice Should Not Be Allowed’

Ansari stressed that cows hold deep religious significance in Hinduism and said Muslims should honour those sentiments.

“The cow should not be sacrificed (kurbaani) at all. It is worshipped in Hinduism. People should respect the cow. If Hindus respect it, then cow sacrifice should not be allowed at all,” he added.

He further claimed that Islamic teachings do not encourage beef consumption and highlighted what he described as the medicinal and nutritional value of cow products.

“Cow milk is beneficial and medicinal. Eating cow meat is forbidden. Our religion, Islam, already prohibits this. However, some people do all this to defame Muslims in our country,” Ansari said.

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Similar Appeal Made by Kolkata Imam

A day earlier, Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi, Imam of Kolkata’s Nakhoda Masjid, had also appealed to Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice and stop consuming beef in order to maintain communal harmony.

Qasmi urged the community to respect the religious sentiments of Hindus and supported demands for granting the cow the status of “national animal”.

The differing statements from Muslim leaders have highlighted divisions within sections of the community over balancing religious practices, legal restrictions and communal sensitivities.