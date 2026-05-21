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HomeNewsIndiaCockroach Janta Party's X Account Banned

Cockroach Janta Party's X Account Banned

The CJP's Instagram account, operating under the handle “@cockroachjantaparty”, crossed the 10 million follower mark within just five days.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

The X account of the Cockroach Janta Party, an online movement started after CJI's remarks, has been banned.

The satirical online political movement that emerged amid social media backlash and meme culture following remarks by the Chief Justice of India on youth issues, has rapidly gained massive traction online.

The Instagram account, operating under the handle “@cockroachjantaparty”, crossed the 10 million follower mark within just five days, overtaking the official Instagram following of  the Bharatiya Janata Party on the platform.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Surpasses BJP On Instagram, Crosses 9 Million Followers In Four Days

At present, the BJP’s official Instagram account reportedly has around 8.7 million followers, while the official account of the Indian National Congress has approximately 13.2 million followers. The Aam Aadmi Party, founded in 2012, has close to 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Meme Culture And Viral Content Drive Surge

The online movement has gained popularity largely through satire, viral reels, sarcasm and political commentary. The page quickly became a hub for internet users expressing frustration over various political and social issues.

Also Read: Case Against Dehradun University For Organising Jasmine Sandlas Concert

Several prominent public figures, social media influencers and political personalities have either supported or reacted to the trend. Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and Mahua Moitra were among those who commented on the phenomenon. TMC leader Kirti Azad also reportedly expressed interest in associating with the satirical movement.

Prashant Bhushan Urges Focus On NEET Leak Issue

Prashant Bhushan said the growing online support for the Cockroach Janta Party should be used to raise serious public issues, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, Bhushan said the platform had the potential to become influential if used “wisely and imaginatively”. He also called for accountability in the NEET issue and urged discussion around employment rights and unemployment support.

Online Popularity Not Equal To Political Presence

Despite the massive social media following, observers point out that online popularity does not necessarily translate into real-world political strength or organisational presence on the ground.

The sudden rise of the meme-driven movement, however, highlights the growing influence of digital culture, satire and social media mobilisation in shaping public discourse in India.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Cockroach Janta Party X Cockroach Janta Party Instagram Cockroach Janta Party Leader
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