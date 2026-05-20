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HomeEntertainmentOTTGullak Season 5 Release Date Announced: Mishra Family To Return On Sony LIV

Gullak Season 5 Release Date Announced: Mishra Family To Return On Sony LIV

Gullak Season 5 will premiere on Sony LIV on June 5, continuing the Mishra family’s heartfelt journey. The TVF series returns with themes of growth, change, and middle-class life.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 May 2026 08:01 PM (IST)

 The fifth season of the popular series "Gullak" will make its debut on Sony LIV on June 5, the OTT platform announced on Wednesday. "Gullak", which means piggy bank in English, is a slice-of-life family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

The series follows the Mishra family, father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their two sons Annu and Aman -- through the small, relatable moments of middle-class Indian life. Narrated by the family's old piggy bank, the show has built a loyal following since its debut in 2019 for its warmth, humour, and emotional authenticity.

The new season returns with the rest of its core ensemble, which includes Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni as the Mishra parents, Harsh Mayar as younger son Aman, and Sunita Rajwar as the family's neighbour, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu. "Annu is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of 'Bittu Ki Mummy', in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen.

"Amid all the upgrades and upheavals, Gullak continues to ask the most relatable question of all - can you ever really outgrow where you come from?" read the logline for the new season. Vijay Koshy, president at TVF, said "Gullak" has grown closer to audiences with every season.

"Season five reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots," he added. Kulkarni said her character of Shanti Mishra serves as the emotional anchor of the Mishra family but the show's new season will offer a "slightly different side to her".

"(It is) one that’s adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about 'Gullak' is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that’s why people see themselves in these characters year after year," she said. 

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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
TVF Sony LIV Gullak Geetanjali Kulkarni Anant Joshi Gullak Season 5 Shreyansh Pandey Mishra Family Jameel Khan Harsh Mayar
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