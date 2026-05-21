Drishyam 3 was released today, coinciding with Mohanlal's 65th birthday. The film is now playing in cinemas.
Drishyam 3 First Reviews: Fans Find Mohanlal Film ‘Boring, Predictable’; Some Call It ‘First Flop In Drishyam Series’
Drishyam 3, which marks Mohanlal’s return as Georgekutty, released in theatres on the actor’s 65th birthday. However, many fans appeared disappointed with the film after its release.
- Drishyam 3 released today, continuing Georgekutty's family story.
- Early reviews praise Mohanlal's performance, but criticize pacing.
- Some viewers call it the weakest film, citing predictability.
- The film garnered Rs 35 crore from advance bookings.
Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, released in cinemas today, coinciding with the actor’s 65th birthday. Following the first shows, audience reactions have already started pouring in on social media. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film continues from where Drishyam 2 ended, with Georgekutty and his family narrowly escaping exposure of the secret they had long protected. However, several viewers felt the film lacked the gripping and “explosive” moments the franchise is known for, particularly in the first half.
Some viewers even called it the “first flop” in the Drishyam franchise, with a few rating the film as low as 0.5 out of 5 stars.
Drishyam 3 First Reviews
Soon after the first shows ended, moviegoers took to social media to share their reactions. One disappointed viewer called it the weakest film in the franchise, writing, “Nothing interesting. Slow-paced. Predictable first half and a boring second half. First flop in the Drishyam series.”
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Another viewer said the film failed to leave an impact, posting, “2.5 hours of depression. 0.5/5. Nothing impressive.”
However, not all reactions were negative. One fan praised the performances and emotional depth of the film while acknowledging its slow pace. “First half has a solid start. Mohanlal is brilliant as ever - calm, sharp and fully in control. The family scenes feel natural and emotional. Jeethu Joseph keeps the storytelling slow and steady. Nothing explosive till the interval, but the tension builds nicely. The interval twist works well and sets up the second half.”
Another review read, “The first half is a slow-burn family drama with an interval twist. The second half carries the weight of the film.”
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A few viewers were harsher in their criticism. One social media user rated the film 0.5/5 and wrote, “No proper story, weak screenplay, poor execution and an underwhelming climax.”
Another disappointed fan commented, “For a franchise of this stature, this feels like a letdown. There are moments of tension, but overall it’s easily the weakest film in the series.”
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection
Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. The film has already collected Rs 35 crore through advance bookings, with more than five lakh tickets sold ahead of its release. It has also overtaken Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot to become the second-highest pre-selling Malayalam film of all time.
Soon after the film hit theatres, director Jeethu Joseph took to social media to urge fans not to reveal spoilers from the movie. Sharing a similar appeal, Aashirvad Cinemas wrote, “Say no to spoilers. Don’t ruin the moment. Let others enjoy the story too.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was Drishyam 3 released and what is notable about its release date?
What are some of the initial audience reactions to Drishyam 3?
Initial reactions are mixed, with some viewers calling it the weakest in the franchise and lacking gripping moments. Others praised Mohanlal's performance and the emotional depth, despite a slow pace.
How did Drishyam 3 perform in advance bookings?
Drishyam 3 collected Rs 35 crore through advance bookings, selling over five lakh tickets. It has become the second-highest pre-selling Malayalam film of all time.
What is the director's and production house's request to the audience regarding Drishyam 3?
Director Jeethu Joseph and Aashirvad Cinemas have urged fans not to reveal spoilers. They are asking audiences to refrain from spoiling the experience for others.