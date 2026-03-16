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HomeEntertainmentOscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Takes Best Actress

Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Takes Best Actress

Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners and Jessie Buckley secures Best Actress for Hamnet at the 2026 Oscars, marking career milestones for both stars.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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The 98th Academy Awards brought glitz, glamour, and historic victories in Los Angeles as Hollywood celebrated the finest performances of the year. Among the standout moments, Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley captured the spotlight, taking home the Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the stage with stars as the evening unfolded, witnessing history in the making.

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Michael B. Jordan Triumphs In Best Actor Category

Michael B. Jordan secured his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards for his riveting performance in Sinners. Facing fierce competition from Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Jordan’s win marked a historic moment.

On stage, he expressed his gratitude, exclaiming, “God is good,” and shared heartfelt thanks with his mother and extended family. He paid tribute to his longtime collaborator, Ryan Coogler: “I’m so honoured to call you a friend and collaborator. You’ve given me the space to be seen. I love you, bro.”

At 39, Jordan became the sixth Black actor to win the award, joining luminaries like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Forest Whitaker. He also acknowledged industry pioneers, saying, “Thank you to everybody in this room and at home for supporting my career. You’ve bet on me, and I want to keep making you proud.”

Jessie Buckley Becomes First Irish Actress To Win

Jessie Buckley claimed the Best Actress Oscar for her powerful role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao. Triumphing over Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Buckley made history as the first Irish woman to win this category.

During her acceptance speech, she celebrated the women she stands beside: “I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you.” She also thanked her family, partner Fred, and her eight-month-old daughter Isla. Reflecting on her role, Buckley noted, “The journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life. This is the greatest honour.”

Buckley, 36, had previously been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Lost Daughter and dominated the awards circuit this season with multiple wins at the Baftas, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and Actor Awards.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards?

Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Sinners. This was his first Academy Award win.

Who won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 98th Academy Awards?

Jessie Buckley won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. She is the first Irish actress to win this award.

What was Michael B. Jordan's winning role?

Michael B. Jordan won for his performance in the film Sinners. He was up against strong competition.

What was Jessie Buckley's winning role?

Jessie Buckley won for her powerful portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in the film Hamnet.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Best Actor Michael B Jordan Michael B. Jordan Best Actress Oscars 2026 Sinners Jessie Buckley Hamnet
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