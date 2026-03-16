Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Takes Best Actress

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The 98th Academy Awards brought glitz, glamour, and historic victories in Los Angeles as Hollywood celebrated the finest performances of the year. Among the standout moments, Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley captured the spotlight, taking home the Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the stage with stars as the evening unfolded, witnessing history in the making.

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Michael B. Jordan Triumphs In Best Actor Category

JUST IN: Michael B. Jordan delivers his first-ever Oscar acceptance speech after winning Best Actor at the #Oscars. 🎬🏆🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JbkeTvBnie — Ian Speed (@IanSpeedHQ) March 16, 2026

Michael B. Jordan secured his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards for his riveting performance in Sinners. Facing fierce competition from Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Jordan’s win marked a historic moment.

On stage, he expressed his gratitude, exclaiming, “God is good,” and shared heartfelt thanks with his mother and extended family. He paid tribute to his longtime collaborator, Ryan Coogler: “I’m so honoured to call you a friend and collaborator. You’ve given me the space to be seen. I love you, bro.”

At 39, Jordan became the sixth Black actor to win the award, joining luminaries like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Forest Whitaker. He also acknowledged industry pioneers, saying, “Thank you to everybody in this room and at home for supporting my career. You’ve bet on me, and I want to keep making you proud.”

Jessie Buckley Becomes First Irish Actress To Win

”isla, my little girl, i love you and i love being your mom, i can’t wait to discover life beside you. i would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.” — jessie buckley in her oscars speech 🥹💌 pic.twitter.com/jBWUslA5DL — hanna 🐉 (@hannaeeliz) March 16, 2026

Jessie Buckley claimed the Best Actress Oscar for her powerful role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao. Triumphing over Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Buckley made history as the first Irish woman to win this category.

During her acceptance speech, she celebrated the women she stands beside: “I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you.” She also thanked her family, partner Fred, and her eight-month-old daughter Isla. Reflecting on her role, Buckley noted, “The journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life. This is the greatest honour.”

Buckley, 36, had previously been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Lost Daughter and dominated the awards circuit this season with multiple wins at the Baftas, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and Actor Awards.