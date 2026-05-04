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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Sees Strong Sunday Surge, Misses Rs 150 Cr Milestone In India

Bhooth Bangla Sees Strong Sunday Surge, Misses Rs 150 Cr Milestone In India

Bhooth Bangla records a strong Day 17 jump at the box office, but its India net still falls short of Rs 150 crore. Here's the latest collection update.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 5.50 crore on its third Sunday.
  • Film's domestic total nears Rs 150 crore, standing at Rs 142.50 crore.
  • Overseas collections push worldwide total to Rs 225.52 crore.
  • Strong opening week contributed significantly to overall success.

After more than two weeks in cinemas, Bhooth Bangla is still holding its ground, but not without a few hurdles. The horror-comedy picked up pace on its third Sunday, showing a noticeable jump in numbers. Yet, despite the boost, one key milestone continues to remain just out of reach.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses Baahubali 2, Becomes 2nd Biggest Indian Hit

Sunday Brings A Much-Needed Boost

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a clear uptick in collections on Day 17, adding Rs 5.50 crore to its India net. This marked a 26.4% rise compared to Day 16, when it earned Rs 4.35 crore.

Running across 4,249 shows nationwide, the film managed to draw audiences back into theatres, underlining its continued appeal even in its third week.

India Total Nears Rs 150 Crore, But Doesn’t Cross It

Despite the encouraging Sunday numbers, Bhooth Bangla fell short of crossing the Rs 150 crore mark domestically. By the end of Day 17, its total India net stood at Rs 142.50 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 169.27 crore.

The film’s journey so far has been steady rather than explosive. It has been marked by consistent performance, weekend spikes, and expected weekday slowdowns.

Overseas Performance Pushes Global Total Higher

While domestic numbers remain just below a major benchmark, the film’s overseas performance continues to support its overall run. On Day 17, it added Rs 1.25 crore internationally, taking its overseas gross to Rs 56.25 crore.

This brings the worldwide total to an impressive Rs 225.52 crore, according to Sacnilk’s final estimates.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Backlash, Says 'It’s Just A Comedy Of Errors’

First Week Laid The Foundation

Much of the film’s success can be traced back to its opening week. During the first seven days, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 84.40 crore in India net, benefiting from strong word of mouth and widespread release.

With more than 70,000 shows in its initial week alone, the film secured a solid presence across cinemas, something that continues to reflect in its sustained performance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Bhooth Bangla perform on its third Sunday?

Bhooth Bangla saw a noticeable jump in collections on its third Sunday, adding Rs 5.50 crore in India net. This was a 26.4% rise compared to the previous day.

What is Bhooth Bangla's total India net collection?

As of its third Sunday (Day 17), Bhooth Bangla's total India net collection stands at Rs 142.50 crore. It narrowly missed crossing the Rs 150 crore mark.

How is Bhooth Bangla performing overseas?

The film has performed well internationally, adding Rs 1.25 crore on its third Sunday. Its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 56.25 crore.

What is the worldwide total collection for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla's worldwide total collection has reached an impressive Rs 225.52 crore, according to final estimates.

What contributed to Bhooth Bangla's success in its first week?

The film's opening week laid a strong foundation, collecting Rs 84.40 crore in India net. This was aided by strong word-of-mouth and a wide release across over 70,000 shows.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla
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