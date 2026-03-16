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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPETA Slams Demi Moore’s Emerald Feather Gown At Oscars: ‘There’s No Reason To Steal From Birds’

PETA Slams Demi Moore’s Emerald Feather Gown At Oscars: ‘There’s No Reason To Steal From Birds’

Demi Moore’s emerald feathered Gucci gown at the 2026 Oscars sparks online conversation after PETA posts, 'Feathers belong on birds, not on Oscars gowns.'

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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The 2026 Academy Awards once again turned Hollywood’s biggest night into a showcase of cinematic achievement and red-carpet spectacle. As stars arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, fashion quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about highlights. Among the presenters stepping onto the carpet this year was actor Demi Moore, whose appearance drew both admiration and conversation across social media.

Demi Moore’s Emerald Gucci Look Turns Heads

For the 2026 ceremony, Moore chose a custom emerald-green Gucci gown that quickly became one of the evening’s standout looks. The dress featured intricate detailing and feather adornments that added texture and movement as she walked the carpet.

The bold design blended classic Hollywood elegance with modern couture styling, drawing attention from photographers and fashion watchers alike. Moore paired the gown with minimal accessories, allowing the vibrant colour and feathered elements of the outfit to take center stage.

Her appearance marked a notable return to the Oscars red carpet after the buzz surrounding The Substance, a film that earned her widespread praise during the 2025 awards season.

PETA Responds To The Feathered Gown

While Moore’s red-carpet appearance generated admiration among fashion observers, it also prompted a reaction from animal rights organization PETA.

The organisation shared a message on social media addressing the use of feathers in fashion, writing:

"Feathers belong on birds, not on Oscars gowns ...."

The post quickly circulated online, adding another layer to the conversation around celebrity fashion choices at high-profile events like the Oscars.

Another Post From PETA

The reaction to Moore’s gown was not the only Oscars-related moment PETA highlighted during the evening. The organization also commented on another moment from the ceremony, this time highlighting the show’s opening entertainment. In a separate post on X, the organization praised the use of a prop during the segment, writing:

"The Oscars are taking flight with Conan and a fake bird prop..."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Demi Moore wear to the 2026 Academy Awards?

Demi Moore wore a custom emerald-green Gucci gown. The dress was noted for its intricate detailing and feather adornments, blending classic Hollywood elegance with modern couture.

What was PETA's reaction to Demi Moore's dress?

PETA reacted to Demi Moore's feathered gown on social media, stating that 'Feathers belong on birds, not on Oscars gowns.' They suggested there is more beauty in faux materials.

Why did Demi Moore's appearance at the Oscars generate buzz?

Demi Moore's appearance was a notable return to the Oscars red carpet. It followed widespread praise for her performance in the film 'The Substance' during the 2025 awards season.

Did PETA comment on anything else during the Oscars?

Yes, PETA also commented on the Oscars' opening entertainment, praising the use of a fake bird prop. They highlighted it as a positive start that kept real animals out of the act.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Demi Moore Demi Moore Oscars 2026 Demi Moore Gucci Gown Demi Moore Feather Dress PETA Demi Moore PETA Oscars Reaction
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