PETA Slams Demi Moore’s Emerald Feather Gown At Oscars: ‘There’s No Reason To Steal From Birds’

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The 2026 Academy Awards once again turned Hollywood’s biggest night into a showcase of cinematic achievement and red-carpet spectacle. As stars arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, fashion quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about highlights. Among the presenters stepping onto the carpet this year was actor Demi Moore, whose appearance drew both admiration and conversation across social media.

Demi Moore’s Emerald Gucci Look Turns Heads

For the 2026 ceremony, Moore chose a custom emerald-green Gucci gown that quickly became one of the evening’s standout looks. The dress featured intricate detailing and feather adornments that added texture and movement as she walked the carpet.

The bold design blended classic Hollywood elegance with modern couture styling, drawing attention from photographers and fashion watchers alike. Moore paired the gown with minimal accessories, allowing the vibrant colour and feathered elements of the outfit to take center stage.

Her appearance marked a notable return to the Oscars red carpet after the buzz surrounding The Substance, a film that earned her widespread praise during the 2025 awards season.

PETA Responds To The Feathered Gown

While Moore’s red-carpet appearance generated admiration among fashion observers, it also prompted a reaction from animal rights organization PETA.

The organisation shared a message on social media addressing the use of feathers in fashion, writing:

"Feathers belong on birds, not on Oscars gowns ...."

Feathers belong on birds, not on #Oscars gowns 💔🪽Demi Moore is already a true work of art, there’s no reason to steal from birds.



There’s Moore beauty in faux. pic.twitter.com/68Dk5cRtKY — PETA (@peta) March 16, 2026

The post quickly circulated online, adding another layer to the conversation around celebrity fashion choices at high-profile events like the Oscars.

Another Post From PETA

The reaction to Moore’s gown was not the only Oscars-related moment PETA highlighted during the evening. The organization also commented on another moment from the ceremony, this time highlighting the show’s opening entertainment. In a separate post on X, the organization praised the use of a prop during the segment, writing:

"The Oscars are taking flight with Conan and a fake bird prop..."

The #Oscars are taking flight with Conan and a fake bird prop 🏆🦅A great start to a night of entertainment that keeps real animals out of the act! pic.twitter.com/hFyTNVPr92 — PETA (@peta) March 15, 2026