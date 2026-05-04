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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

Is Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

Trisha Krishnan’s Tirupati trip ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 has reignited speculation around Vijay. Here’s what we know so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trisha Krishnan's Tirupati trip sparks speculation before election results.
  • Actor's social media post shows road sign pointing to Tirupati.
  • Trip coincides with election results and Trisha's birthday.
  • Relationship rumors with Vijay persist despite denials.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results just around the corner, the spotlight isn't only on the ballot boxes, it's also firmly on Trisha Krishnan. The actor has once again found herself at the centre of speculation, this time after a subtle yet intriguing social media update. As anticipation builds around Vijay’s political fate, Trisha’s latest move has added a fresh layer to the ongoing chatter. Is it coincidence, or something more?

ALSO READ: Harsh Gujral And Gaurav Khanna Join Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Tirupati Trip Fuels Speculation

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishna recently shared a glimpse of her journey via Instagram Stories, showing herself inside a moving car. What caught everyone’s eye, however, was a road sign clearly pointing towards Tirupati. The moment didn’t go unnoticed.

The timing of this trip, right before the announcement of the Tamil Nadu election results on May 4, has led many to connect the dots. With Thalapathy Vijay contesting the elections under his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, fans are wondering if the visit is more than just spiritual.

Tirupati’s Tirumala Temple is widely regarded as one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, often visited by public figures seeking divine blessings ahead of significant life events. Trisha’s deliberate inclusion of the signboard in her video has only deepened the intrigue.

Birthday Coincidence Or Meaningful Gesture?

Interestingly, May 4 isn’t just results day, it also marks Trisha Krishnan’s birthday. This overlap offers a far more personal explanation for her temple visit. Seeking blessings on one’s birthday is a common practice, especially at sacred destinations like Tirupati.

Still, given the ongoing speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay, fans are reading between the lines. Coincidence or calculated timing? The question remains open.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Backlash, Says 'It’s Just A Comedy Of Errors’

Relationship Rumours Refuse To Fade

Trisha has consistently maintained silence regarding her alleged relationship with Thalapathy Vijay. However, rumours intensified after Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, mentioned in a divorce petition that he had been in a long-term relationship with an actress.

Soon after this development, Trisha and Vijay were seen attending a wedding together in Chennai. Their joint appearance only added fuel to the ongoing speculation. Despite the chatter, Vijay has not publicly addressed the rumours.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Trisha Krishnan in the news concerning the Tamil Nadu election results?

Trisha Krishnan's social media activity, specifically a glimpse of her journey pointing towards Tirupati, has fueled speculation coinciding with the election results. This has led fans to connect her visit with Thalapathy Vijay's political endeavors.

What is the significance of Trisha's Tirupati trip?

Trisha's Instagram Story showed a road sign pointing to Tirupati. This visit, timed just before the election results and her birthday, has led to speculation about seeking divine blessings for significant events, particularly in relation to Vijay's political fate.

Could Trisha's Tirupati visit be a birthday coincidence?

Yes, May 4th is both the election results day and Trisha Krishnan's birthday. Visiting a sacred place like Tirupati on one's birthday for blessings is a common practice, offering a personal explanation for her trip.

What are the rumors surrounding Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay?

Rumors about an alleged relationship between Trisha and Vijay have persisted, intensified by a mention in Vijay's estranged wife's divorce petition and their joint appearance at a wedding. Trisha has remained silent on these speculations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tirupati Temple ENtertainment News Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
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