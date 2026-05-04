Is Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan's Tirupati trip sparks speculation before election results.

Actor's social media post shows road sign pointing to Tirupati.

Trip coincides with election results and Trisha's birthday.

Relationship rumors with Vijay persist despite denials.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results just around the corner, the spotlight isn't only on the ballot boxes, it's also firmly on Trisha Krishnan. The actor has once again found herself at the centre of speculation, this time after a subtle yet intriguing social media update. As anticipation builds around Vijay’s political fate, Trisha’s latest move has added a fresh layer to the ongoing chatter. Is it coincidence, or something more?

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Tirupati Trip Fuels Speculation

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishna recently shared a glimpse of her journey via Instagram Stories, showing herself inside a moving car. What caught everyone’s eye, however, was a road sign clearly pointing towards Tirupati. The moment didn’t go unnoticed.

The timing of this trip, right before the announcement of the Tamil Nadu election results on May 4, has led many to connect the dots. With Thalapathy Vijay contesting the elections under his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, fans are wondering if the visit is more than just spiritual.

Tirupati’s Tirumala Temple is widely regarded as one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, often visited by public figures seeking divine blessings ahead of significant life events. Trisha’s deliberate inclusion of the signboard in her video has only deepened the intrigue.

Birthday Coincidence Or Meaningful Gesture?

Interestingly, May 4 isn’t just results day, it also marks Trisha Krishnan’s birthday. This overlap offers a far more personal explanation for her temple visit. Seeking blessings on one’s birthday is a common practice, especially at sacred destinations like Tirupati.

Still, given the ongoing speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay, fans are reading between the lines. Coincidence or calculated timing? The question remains open.

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Relationship Rumours Refuse To Fade

Trisha has consistently maintained silence regarding her alleged relationship with Thalapathy Vijay. However, rumours intensified after Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, mentioned in a divorce petition that he had been in a long-term relationship with an actress.

Soon after this development, Trisha and Vijay were seen attending a wedding together in Chennai. Their joint appearance only added fuel to the ongoing speculation. Despite the chatter, Vijay has not publicly addressed the rumours.