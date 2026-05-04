Raja Shivaji Leads Sunday Box Office, Patriot Earns Nearly, Ek Din Struggles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji earned ₹12 crore Sunday, Marathi led earnings.

Patriot garnered ₹5.50 crore Sunday, overseas ₹9 crore.

Ek Din collected ₹1.70 crore Sunday, Hindi dominant.

Three Indian films released May 1, performance varied.

Four films were released on May 1, coinciding with Labour Day and Maharashtra Day: Raja Shivaji, Patriot, Ek Din, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. While The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not an Indian production, it was released for the Indian audiences.

Among the Indian releases, Patriot opened in Malayalam, with dubbed versions expected later. Raja Shivaji was released in Marathi and Hindi, while Ek Din hit theatres in Tamil and Telugu. With strong expectations riding on all three films, here’s how they performed on their first Sunday.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3

On its first Sunday, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 12 crore from 5,771 shows with an overall occupancy of 36.4 per cent. The Hindi version contributed Rs 4.25 crore, while the Marathi version led with Rs 7.75 crore. The film recorded a 13.7 per cent jump from Saturday’s Rs 10.55 crore.

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Day-wise collection

Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 12 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.01 crore (live)

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3

On its first Sunday, Patriot earned Rs 5.50 crore from 2,229 shows, registering an occupancy of 42 per cent. The film witnessed a 10.6 per cent drop compared to Saturday’s numbers.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 9 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 38.50 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 63.61 crore.

Day-wise collection

Day 1: Rs 10 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 3

Ek Din collected Rs 1.70 crore on its first Sunday from 1,490 shows, with an occupancy of 14.4 per cent. The Hindi version dominated the earnings with Rs 1.54 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 0.08 crore each.

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The film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 3.65 crore, including Rs 3.40 crore from India and Rs 0.25 crore overseas. Its net collection is Rs 3.85 crore.

Day-wise collection

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 1 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

About The Films

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh and is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

Patriot is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan and marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 18 years. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara. It is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar.

Ek Din is a romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey, starring Sai Pallavi in her Hindi debut alongside Junaid Khan. It is a remake of the Thai film One Day. It is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.