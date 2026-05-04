WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10 Results On May 8 At wbresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

West Bengal Class 10 Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the result date for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) 2026. According to the board’s press release, the results will be declared on May 8, 2026. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets by visiting the official websites at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

To access their results, candidates must enter their roll number along with their date of birth. Alternatively, students may also view their results on news.abplive.com/education, which can help avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on the official websites.

The Madhyamik examinations were conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode between February 2 and February 12, 2026.

How to Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and select the link labelled “Madhyamik Result 2026”

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result login page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 5: Type the CAPTCHA code exactly as shown on the screen

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result

WBBSE Madhyamik Re-evaluation 2026

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation. To do this, they must complete and submit the application form within the given time period set by the board.

Please note that re-evaluation is allowed only for theory papers. Marks awarded for practical exams and internal assessments cannot be reviewed or changed.

What to Do After the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

Once the results are announced, students should begin planning their next academic step carefully, as this decision can shape their future career path. Choosing the right stream Science, Commerce or Arts should be based on both their marks and personal interests.

Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the results are declared. If they are not satisfied with their scores, they may apply for re-checking or re-evaluation within the given time frame.

Apart from traditional streams, students can also consider vocational courses that match their skills and career goals. Those aiming for professional courses should start preparing for relevant entrance examinations such as Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, and West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI