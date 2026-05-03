Man Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Moving Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport

Passengers onboard a Chennai-bound Air Arabia flight were left stunned in the early hours of Sunday after a male passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped out while the aircraft was taxiing after landing at Chennai International Airport.

According to Chennai Police, airport security personnel immediately launched a pursuit and apprehended the individual on the runway. The passenger sustained minor abrasions during the jump and was administered first aid before being taken to a secure area within the airport for questioning. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances behind the incident, ANI reported.

Tamil Nadu | An Air Arabia passenger flight from Sharjah landed in Chennai in the early hours today. After touching down and taxiing along the runway, just as it was nearing its designated parking bay, a passenger suddenly opened the emergency exit door and jumped out, fleeing… — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

'Passenger Vomitted Twice'

Preliminary inputs from NDTV suggest the passenger may have been unwell during the flight. “He complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice onboard,” an official said, indicating that his condition could have contributed to his actions.

The episode briefly disrupted airport operations, with the main runway shut between 03:23 am and 04:23 am as a precaution. Flights were diverted to a secondary runway during this period.

While the passenger’s identity has not been officially confirmed, unverified reports suggest he may be from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu.

Officials have launched a probe into the breach of aviation safety protocols. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, authorities confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and there was no damage to the aircraft.