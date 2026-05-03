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HomeCitiesMan Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Moving Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport

Man Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Moving Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport

A passenger on a Chennai-bound Air Arabia flight opened an emergency exit and jumped out while taxiing after landing. He was caught on the runway, treated for minor injuries, and is being questioned.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Passenger opened emergency exit, jumped onto runway after landing.
  • Airport security apprehended passenger, he sustained minor abrasions.

Passengers onboard a Chennai-bound Air Arabia flight were left stunned in the early hours of Sunday after a male passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped out while the aircraft was taxiing after landing at Chennai International Airport.

According to Chennai Police, airport security personnel immediately launched a pursuit and apprehended the individual on the runway. The passenger sustained minor abrasions during the jump and was administered first aid before being taken to a secure area within the airport for questioning. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances behind the incident, ANI reported.

'Passenger Vomitted Twice'

Preliminary inputs from NDTV suggest the passenger may have been unwell during the flight. “He complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice onboard,” an official said, indicating that his condition could have contributed to his actions.

The episode briefly disrupted airport operations, with the main runway shut between 03:23 am and 04:23 am as a precaution. Flights were diverted to a secondary runway during this period.

While the passenger’s identity has not been officially confirmed, unverified reports suggest he may be from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu.

Officials have launched a probe into the breach of aviation safety protocols. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, authorities confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and there was no damage to the aircraft.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Air Arabia flight bound for Chennai?

A passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped out onto the runway after the plane landed. He was apprehended by airport security.

Was anyone injured during this incident?

No passengers or crew members were injured. The passenger who jumped sustained minor abrasions and received first aid.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Security Chennai Airport CISF Chennai-bound Air Arabia Flight Sharjah Chennai Flight Passenger Opened Emergency Exit
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