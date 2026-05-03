A passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped out onto the runway after the plane landed. He was apprehended by airport security.
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Man Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Moving Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport
A passenger on a Chennai-bound Air Arabia flight opened an emergency exit and jumped out while taxiing after landing. He was caught on the runway, treated for minor injuries, and is being questioned.
- Passenger opened emergency exit, jumped onto runway after landing.
- Airport security apprehended passenger, he sustained minor abrasions.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened on the Air Arabia flight bound for Chennai?
Was anyone injured during this incident?
No passengers or crew members were injured. The passenger who jumped sustained minor abrasions and received first aid.
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