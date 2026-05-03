Kangra Accident: Bus Overturns Near Nurpur, 26 Hurt; Driver Heart Attack Suspected

A tragic road accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday (May 3), when a private bus travelling from Chamba to Una overturned near Niazpur in the Nurpur area. Around 40 passengers were onboard, of whom nearly 26 sustained injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident is believed to have been caused by the driver suffering a sudden heart attack. His health reportedly deteriorated abruptly, leading to a loss of control and the bus overturning by the roadside. The incident unfolded so quickly that passengers had little time to react.

Injured Undergoing Treatment

Local residents and authorities rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Nurpur, where they are currently receiving treatment. Doctors said most of the injured are in stable condition, while three critically injured passengers have been referred to Tanda Medical College for advanced care.

Police and administrative officials reached the scene soon after being informed. The Nurpur Superintendent of Police said an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway and that authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Instructions have been issued to ensure all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured.

Panic Among Passengers

The incident triggered panic among passengers, with several trapped inside the overturned bus. Locals helped rescue those stuck inside. Traffic movement in the area was briefly affected following the accident.

The incident once again highlights concerns over road safety and the importance of drivers’ health. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the injured undergo treatment.