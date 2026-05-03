The accident happened on Sunday, May 3rd, near Niazpur in the Nurpur area of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh.
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Kangra Accident: Bus Overturns Near Nurpur, 26 Hurt; Driver Heart Attack Suspected
A bus from Chamba to Una overturned in Himachal’s Kangra, injuring 22 of 40 passengers. A suspected heart attack caused the driver to lose control. Injured are being treated; probe underway.
- Private bus overturned in Kangra, injuring 22 passengers.
- Driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack.
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Input By : Manoj Dhiman
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh occur?
What is the suspected cause of the bus accident?
Eyewitnesses believe the driver suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the bus.
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