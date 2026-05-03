‘Officials Sharing Sensitive Data’: Suvendu Makes Big Claims, Demands EC Intervention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader alleges officers shared counting duty details.

Concerns raised over confidentiality and counting process integrity.

With vote counting scheduled for May 4, 2026, the political atmosphere in West Bengal has intensified. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the counting process, alleging that officers assigned for Counting Day duties, voluntarily or under pressure, are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, specific roles in the counting process and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.

In a post on social media platform X, Adhikari shared screenshots claiming that several officials assigned to counting duties have disclosed details of their postings.

It has come to my notice that several Officers assigned for Counting Day duties are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.

I have received information that spreadsheets and… pic.twitter.com/EAiOz0DKJ3 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 3, 2026

Concerns Over Fairness Of Counting Process

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said that the fairness of the counting process depends heavily on maintaining the confidentiality of officials’ deployment. Any breach, he warned, could compromise the credibility of the results.

He also expressed concern that such data collection by certain organisations could be an attempt to exert pressure on officials, potentially influencing the outcome in favour of a particular political party.

Call For Immediate EC Intervention

Adhikari has urged the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to intervene immediately. He called for strict instructions to be issued to all officials, prohibiting them from sharing any information related to their counting duties with external organisations or associations. He also demanded an investigation into the entities allegedly collecting such sensitive data.

"I strongly urge the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, to take immediate cognizance of this matter, and issue strict directives prohibiting any Officer from disclosing their assigned counting duty to any organization or association. Also, kindly initiate a probe into these organizations that are collecting such sensitive deployment data," he said in a post on X.