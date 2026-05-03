Suvendu Adhikari is concerned that officials assigned to counting duties are disclosing their posting details. He believes this breach of confidentiality could compromise the fairness and credibility of the counting process.
‘Officials Sharing Sensitive Data’: Suvendu Makes Big Claims, Demands EC Intervention
Ahead of May 4 counting, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari alleges officials are sharing duty details, risking fairness. He urges the Election Commission to intervene and probe data leaks.
- BJP leader alleges officers shared counting duty details.
- Concerns raised over confidentiality and counting process integrity.
With vote counting scheduled for May 4, 2026, the political atmosphere in West Bengal has intensified. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the counting process, alleging that officers assigned for Counting Day duties, voluntarily or under pressure, are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, specific roles in the counting process and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.
In a post on social media platform X, Adhikari shared screenshots claiming that several officials assigned to counting duties have disclosed details of their postings.
It has come to my notice that several Officers assigned for Counting Day duties are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 3, 2026
I have received information that spreadsheets and… pic.twitter.com/EAiOz0DKJ3
Concerns Over Fairness Of Counting Process
The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said that the fairness of the counting process depends heavily on maintaining the confidentiality of officials’ deployment. Any breach, he warned, could compromise the credibility of the results.
He also expressed concern that such data collection by certain organisations could be an attempt to exert pressure on officials, potentially influencing the outcome in favour of a particular political party.
Call For Immediate EC Intervention
Adhikari has urged the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to intervene immediately. He called for strict instructions to be issued to all officials, prohibiting them from sharing any information related to their counting duties with external organisations or associations. He also demanded an investigation into the entities allegedly collecting such sensitive data.
"I strongly urge the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, to take immediate cognizance of this matter, and issue strict directives prohibiting any Officer from disclosing their assigned counting duty to any organization or association. Also, kindly initiate a probe into these organizations that are collecting such sensitive deployment data," he said in a post on X.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main concerns raised by Suvendu Adhikari regarding the vote counting in West Bengal?
Why is the confidentiality of counting officials' deployment considered important?
The confidentiality of officials' deployment is crucial for maintaining the fairness of the counting process. Any breach can potentially compromise the credibility of the election results.