Another Fire Breaks Out In Delhi; Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar’s Namkeen Gali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major fire erupts in Chawri Bazar's narrow lane.

Flames engulf fourth floor of old building, spreading fast.

Electricity cut in area to prevent fire spread.

Firefighters battle blaze amid congested, challenging conditions.

A major fire broke out in central Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area on Sunday night, just hours after a deadly blaze earlier in the day in Vivek Vihar claimed nine lives. The latest incident was reported shortly after 9 pm in a narrow lane near Namkeen Wala Chowk, where flames engulfed the fourth floor of an old building.

According to the fire department, a distress call was received at 9:07 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the blaze spread rapidly, and even after an hour, it had not been brought under control. Firefighting operations are still underway.



Also Read: What Led To Fire In Delhi Building That Killed 9?

A family resides on the fourth floor of the building where the fire originated. The Chawri Bazar area is known as a hub for cardboard and wedding card manufacturing, making it particularly vulnerable due to the presence of highly flammable materials. Additionally, a dense network of overhead electrical wires runs across the locality, posing further risk.

Electricity Supply Cut

As a precautionary measure, authorities have cut off the electricity supply to the entire area to prevent the fire from spreading through the wiring network. Additional firefighting teams have been deployed to contain the blaze. So far, no casualties have been reported, but the fire continues to rage.

Firefighters are facing significant challenges due to the congested nature of the area and the nighttime conditions. Nearby buildings have been evacuated as a safety measure, and efforts are focused on bringing the fire under control at the earliest.

It is worth noting that Delhi and the wider NCR region have witnessed multiple fire incidents in recent days amid rising temperatures. Fire officials have urged residents to exercise caution, keep flammable materials away from ignition sources, and avoid smoking near such substances. Despite repeated advisories, fire incidents continue to occur.