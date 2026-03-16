Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Shares Stage With Javier Bardem As He Shouts 'Free Palestine'

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Actor Javier Bardem used the global stage of the 98th Academy Awards to deliver a strong message of peace and solidarity. While presenting the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bardem briefly addressed ongoing global conflicts and called for unity.

Standing before the audience at the Dolby Theatre, Bardem stated, “No to war and Free Palestine,” a remark that drew a noticeable reaction and applause from several attendees inside the venue.

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Lapel Pins With Purpose

Javier Bardem at the #Oscars: “No to war and Free Palestine!” pic.twitter.com/z00bfq2jXn — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

As Bardem walked to the podium, he wore two symbolic pins: one reading “No a la Guerra” (“No to War”) and another expressing support for Palestine. The actor, a longstanding advocate for Palestinian human rights, made his stance clear before announcing the winner, the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Context In Global Tensions

Javier Bardem revives his 2003 Iraq War protest pin at the 2026 #Oscars to condemn the current war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/MnYmTMLQER — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2026

Bardem’s statement comes amid heightened international attention on US military action in Iran and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. His message at the Oscars aligns with a growing movement of celebrities speaking out on human rights issues, following the example set by stars wearing “ICE Out” pins during the awards season.

Hollywood Voices For Change

The “Be Good-ICE Out” campaign honours those affected by ICE and has received support from leading advocacy groups including the ACLU, Maremoto, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power. In recent months, celebrities like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ruffalo have publicly voiced their opposition to injustices during red carpet events and festivals, including Sundance in January.

Bardem’s Oscars appearance reinforces Hollywood’s role as a platform for global issues, merging art and activism while standing alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a historic, attention-grabbing moment.