Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History As First Woman To Win Best Cinematography

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Autumn Durald Arkapaw has broken barriers at the 98th Academy Awards, becoming the first woman and first woman of colour, to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners. The 46-year-old’s historic victory marks a milestone in Hollywood, recognising her extraordinary artistry behind the camera.

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Pioneering Work In Cinematography

✨AUTUMN DURALD ARKAPAW WINS BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR SINNERS AT THE 2026 #OSCARS ✨ pic.twitter.com/2YqnfQgiqT — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 16, 2026

Arkapaw’s win is the culmination of a career defined by innovation. She became the first female cinematographer to shoot on IMAX 65mm and Ultra Panavision formats for Sinners, capturing both the gritty realism of 1930s Mississippi and stunning expressionist visuals. Her most iconic scene, featuring generations of Black musicians performing in a fiery juke joint, exemplifies her visionary approach.

Before Arkapaw, only three women had ever been nominated in this category: Rachel Morrison for Mudbound (2018), Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog (2021), and Mandy Walker for Elvis (2022).

A Deep Personal Connection To Sinners

(Image Source: Twitter/@BpopeTV)

A California native raised in the Bay Area, Arkapaw is of Filipino and African American Creole descent, with family roots in Louisiana and Mississippi. This heritage created a profound bond with Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, marking their second collaboration following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2018).

The film explores vampires, blues music, cultural appropriation, and the enduring influence of Black artistry, earning 16 Oscar nominations, the most of any film this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nods for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

Overcoming The Odds

Despite missing every precursor award, from the BAFTAs to the American and British Societies of Cinematographers, Arkapaw triumphed on Oscar night. Her win celebrates not just technical mastery, but also perseverance and a fresh perspective that reshapes how cinematography is recognised in Hollywood.

“This is for every woman who has ever picked up a camera and been told it wasn’t for her,” Arkapaw said, accepting the Oscar.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s achievement is more than a personal victory, it’s a historic moment for women in film, paving the way for future generations of diverse cinematographers to take centre stage.