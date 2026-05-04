Share Markets Cheer Monday Highs, Sensex Over 600 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,150

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity markets opened higher, Sensex and Nifty rising.

State election results counting began, influencing investor sentiment.

West Asia tensions and crude oil prices remain key concerns.

Indian equity markets are set to begin the week on a firm note, supported by early gains in the pre-open session, even as investors remain cautious ahead of key domestic and global triggers.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell above 77,500, climbing more than 600 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started the trading week over 24,150, jumping a little over 170 points , around 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty And Pre-Open Signals

At around 9:05 AM, the Sensex was up 573.09 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 77,486.59. The Nifty50 also advanced 60.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 24,061.65, indicating a positive start to Monday’s session.

Despite the upbeat opening, sentiment is expected to remain fragile, with multiple factors likely to influence market direction through the week. Investors will closely monitor political developments, global cues, and macroeconomic data, making the near-term outlook highly event-driven.

State Election Results Take Centre Stage

The immediate trigger for markets is the outcome of assembly elections across five states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Counting of votes begins today, and market participants are expected to react to any shifts in the political landscape. Analysts believe the results could lead to short-term volatility, particularly if outcomes deviate from expectations.

Also Read : Stock Markets On Alert! GIFT Nifty Over 100 Points Up, Election Results In Focus, Oil Volatile

Crude Oil, Hormuz Tensions Remain Key Overhang

Global developments, especially in West Asia, continue to play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment.

The ongoing US-Iran tensions and developments around the Strait of Hormuz remain critical, as they directly influence crude oil prices. Brent crude has been trading at elevated levels, keeping inflation concerns alive.

For India, which relies heavily on oil imports, persistently high crude prices pose risks to the rupee, corporate margins, and overall macroeconomic stability.

Q4 Earnings To Drive Stock-Specific Action

The ongoing March quarter earnings season is expected to keep markets active at the stock level.

Key companies scheduled to announce results this week include Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto. Earnings outcomes and management commentary are likely to shape sectoral trends.

Macro Data, FII Flows In Focus

A series of macroeconomic data releases will also guide market sentiment.

Investors will track the HSBC Manufacturing PMI (May 4), followed by Services and Composite PMI data (May 6), along with foreign exchange reserves data later in the week.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity and movements in the rupee will remain important indicators of market direction.

Volatility Likely To Persist

Analysts expect markets to remain volatile and largely news-driven in the near term.

While easing crude prices could support sentiment, any fresh spike driven by geopolitical tensions may trigger selling pressure. Additionally, developments in US–Iran relations will continue to influence global risk appetite.