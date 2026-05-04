Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US to guide ships through Strait of Hormuz,

Humanitarian effort amid tensions, Iran talks show progress.

Logistics unclear; Iran warns US interference is violation.

Iran peace plan presented, response from Washington reviewed.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Washington would move to “guide” hundreds of vessels stranded in the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, unveiling a plan he described as a humanitarian effort amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Posting on his social media platform, Trump said the initiative, dubbed “Project Freedom”, aims to secure safe passage for ships and their crews caught in the conflict-linked disruption, adding that discussions with Tehran were showing “very positive” signs.

Humanitarian Push Amid Rising Tensions

Trump framed the operation as a coordinated effort involving the United States and regional partners, with a particular emphasis on Iran. He said American representatives had been instructed to communicate that Washington would make its “best efforts” to help vessels exit the strait safely.

He added that ship operators had indicated they would not resume normal routes until the waterway is deemed secure for navigation, underscoring the scale of disruption in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

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Unclear Logistics, Sharp Warning From Tehran

Despite the announcement, the president did not outline how more than 850 stranded vessels would be moved. US media reports, citing an official, suggested the plan does not currently involve naval escorts. Instead, it may rely on coordination among shipping stakeholders to manage transit through the narrow passage.

The proposal drew a swift response from Tehran. A senior Iranian official warned that any US interference in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as a violation of the ceasefire, raising concerns over potential escalation.

Iran had blocked foreign shipping through the strait shortly after the conflict began with a US-Israeli strike on February 28. In response, Trump imposed a counter-blockade on vessels using Iranian ports on April 13, further tightening maritime restrictions.

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Iran's 14-Point Peace Plan

Sunday’s announcement came days after Iran presented a 14-point peace plan, reportedly including provisions to reopen the strait. Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed it had received a response from Washington and would review it.

While the direct link between the proposal and “Project Freedom” remains unclear, Trump signalled optimism, saying ongoing talks could “lead to something very positive for all”.

At the same time, he issued a firm warning: any attempt to obstruct the humanitarian effort would be met with a “forceful” response.

So far, communication between Washington and Tehran has been indirect, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, with no confirmed direct contact between the two sides.