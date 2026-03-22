Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 3: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr But Trails Past Hits

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Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark within its first three days in theatres. While the film continues to draw audiences, its pace at the box office suggests a more measured run compared to the actor’s recent releases.

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Day 3 Sees Slight Uptick After Friday Dip

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.15 crore net in India on its third day, running across 3,340 shows with an overall occupancy of around 36%. This marks a marginal increase from Friday’s Rs 9 crore, indicating a slight weekend boost.

However, the numbers remain significantly lower than its opening day performance. The film had started strong on Thursday with Rs 34.75 crore, but saw a sharp drop the following day, pointing to a front-loaded opening.

With Day 3 collections added, the film’s domestic total now stands at Rs 52.90 crore net.

Falls Short Of Previous Pawan Kalyan Hits

Despite entering the Rs 50 crore club, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has not matched the pace set by Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG.

For context, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had collected Rs 64.65 crore net in India within three days, while They Call Him OG surged ahead with Rs 121.70 crore during the same period.

On the other hand, the film has performed better than the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on Day 3, although the latter was running in significantly fewer shows.

Competition And Mixed Reviews

Released on March 19, the film faced direct competition from Dhurandhar 2, which dominated screens in several markets. This clash appears to have affected occupancy, particularly outside core Telugu regions.

The film’s mixed reception has also played a role in shaping its trajectory, with audience response proving steady but not overwhelmingly strong.

About The Film

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features a star-studded cast including Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban. The film is an adaptation of Theri and marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after their earlier success.

With Sunday collections yet to fully reflect and weekdays approaching, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain its momentum or face a sharper decline.