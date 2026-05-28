Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh A Day After HC Cancels Anticipatory Bail

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh A Day After HC Cancels Anticipatory Bail

CBI arrested Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case a day after HC cancelled her anticipatory bail. Twisha’s family accused her and son Samarth Singh of dowry harassment.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 28 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrested Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma.
  • High Court canceled her anticipatory bail, citing post-mortem findings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma. A CBI team reached Giribala Singh’s residence on Thursday, just a day after the High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her by a lower court. The case registered under sections: 
80 (2) : Punishment for dowry death 
85 : penalises cruelty inflicted on a married woman by a husband or his relative 
3(5) : joint criminal liability 

Relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act

Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail Cancelled

The anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by a sessions court on May 15 was later cancelled by the high court, which cited the “factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against” her.

In a 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra observed that the post-mortem report of Twisha Sharma suggested she had suffered additional injuries before her death. The court noted that these injuries were “not caused due to taking out the body from the ligature or carrying out to the hospital.”

Twisha’s family welcomed the high court’s decision, saying justice had been served. Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing the victim’s family, said Giribala, who had served in the judicial system for 36 years, should now cooperate with investigators.

“If she has any respect towards the law, wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the probing agency in further investigation,” Shrivastava told PTI.

Twisha's Family Accused In Laws Of Dowry, Mental Torture

Twisha’s family has accused Giribala and her son Samarth Singh of subjecting the victim to dowry-related harassment and severe mental torture. The family also alleged that Giribala used her legal expertise to tamper with the crime scene.

However, Giribala denied all allegations during a press conference held on May 18. She claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs, an allegation strongly rejected by the victim’s family. Giribala, who also serves as the chairperson of a consumer court in Bhopal, further alleged that Twisha’s family was attempting to defame her.

“We are not pressurising anyone. Her parents are trying to influence the case,” she had told reporters earlier this month.

Meanwhile, police have seized CCTV footage from Giribala’s residence in Bhopal as part of the investigation. The case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is currently probing the matter.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Giribala Singh arrested?

Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the High Court due to allegations of dowry death and cruelty against her.

What were the specific charges against Giribala Singh?

The case involves sections related to punishment for dowry death, penalizing cruelty inflicted on a married woman, and joint criminal liability, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Twisha Sharma Giribala Singh Twisha Sharma Case SamarthSingh CBI Arrests Giribala Singh
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