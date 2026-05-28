Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI after her anticipatory bail was quashed by the High Court due to allegations of dowry death and cruelty against her.
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh A Day After HC Cancels Anticipatory Bail
CBI arrested Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case a day after HC cancelled her anticipatory bail. Twisha’s family accused her and son Samarth Singh of dowry harassment.
- CBI arrested Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma.
- High Court canceled her anticipatory bail, citing post-mortem findings.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma. A CBI team reached Giribala Singh’s residence on Thursday, just a day after the High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her by a lower court. The case registered under sections:
80 (2) : Punishment for dowry death
85 : penalises cruelty inflicted on a married woman by a husband or his relative
3(5) : joint criminal liability
Relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act
Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail Cancelled
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Giribala Singh arrested?
What were the specific charges against Giribala Singh?
The case involves sections related to punishment for dowry death, penalizing cruelty inflicted on a married woman, and joint criminal liability, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.