Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Arrests Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

The anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by a sessions court on May 15 was later cancelled by the high court, which cited the “factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against” her.

In a 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra observed that the post-mortem report of Twisha Sharma suggested she had suffered additional injuries before her death. The court noted that these injuries were “not caused due to taking out the body from the ligature or carrying out to the hospital.”

Twisha’s family welcomed the high court’s decision, saying justice had been served. Advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing the victim’s family, said Giribala, who had served in the judicial system for 36 years, should now cooperate with investigators.

“If she has any respect towards the law, wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the probing agency in further investigation,” Shrivastava told PTI.

Twisha's Family Accused In Laws Of Dowry, Mental Torture

Twisha’s family has accused Giribala and her son Samarth Singh of subjecting the victim to dowry-related harassment and severe mental torture. The family also alleged that Giribala used her legal expertise to tamper with the crime scene.

However, Giribala denied all allegations during a press conference held on May 18. She claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs, an allegation strongly rejected by the victim’s family. Giribala, who also serves as the chairperson of a consumer court in Bhopal, further alleged that Twisha’s family was attempting to defame her.

“We are not pressurising anyone. Her parents are trying to influence the case,” she had told reporters earlier this month.

Meanwhile, police have seized CCTV footage from Giribala’s residence in Bhopal as part of the investigation. The case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is currently probing the matter.