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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Plays A Nurse In Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, New Motion Poster Out

Kangana Ranaut Plays A Nurse In Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, New Motion Poster Out

Kangana Ranaut plays a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film, directed by Manoj Tapadia, releases in cinemas on June 12, 2026, and also stars Girija Oak.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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  • Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata releases June 12, 2026.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is back with a film that looks nothing like anything she has done recently. In the newly released motion poster of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, she appears as a nurse caught in the middle of fear and chaos, doing what she can to save a patient while everything around her falls apart. The poster dropped on May 28 and has already set a deeply emotional tone for what the film seems to be building toward. Inspired by real events from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film appears to be less about the tragedy itself and more about the quiet courage of the people who lived through it, the ones who did not run, but stayed and fought in their own way.

Tribute To Unsung Heroes Of 26/11

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed and written by Manoj Tapadia and draws its inspiration from real incidents that took place at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 attacks. The film focuses on the hospital staff who kept working through the crisis, amid panic and destruction, without anyone watching or applauding. The caption on the motion poster summed it up well: "Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate." Alongside Kangana, the film also stars Girija Oak.

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A post shared by Manikarnika Films Production (@manikarnikafilms)

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About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata 

The film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026. Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a political drama that she also directed and co-produced, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and explored the Emergency period in India between 1975 and 1977.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata be released?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to be released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kangana Ranaut Movie Kangana Ranaut Politics KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
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