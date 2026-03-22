Mohit Suri Weighs In on 8-Hour Shift Debate, Recalls Emraan Hashmi Shooting 24 Hours Straight

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The conversation around working hours in the film industry continues to spark debate, and director Mohit Suri has now added his voice to the discussion. Reflecting on past experiences, he opened up about the demands of filmmaking and the realities behind the scenes, offering a grounded perspective on the ongoing controversy.

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Mohit Suri Recalls A 24-Hour Shoot With Emraan Hashmi

In a recent interview, Mohit Suri revisited his earlier collaborations, recalling a particularly intense shooting schedule. During the making of Awarapan, he shared how tight logistics required the team to complete work within a limited window.

He explained that certain sequences were shot over extended hours, including a remarkable instance where actor Emraan Hashmi filmed continuously for 24 hours to meet production demands.

“I have had actors work 24 hours when needed. When we were shooting for Awarapan and we had a really expensive location in the presidential suite of the Intercontinental Hotel on the terrace, we had it only for 24 hours. I remember Emraan Hashmi shot 24 hours with me… We are making it an ego argument. Why should someone dictate the shift? But let’s look at how quality of work happens, right? I mean if a unit is working 12 hours on the shift, they are actually working 14 hours because they are loading, unloading. They’re getting paid only for that 12 hours. I mean it could be even 15 hours. Then they go home.”

His remarks highlight the pressure and unpredictability that often define film production schedules.

A Broader Industry Concern

While much of the debate has centred around actors, Mohit Suri believes the conversation needs a wider lens. He mentioned that any discussion about work hours must include the entire crew, not just those in front of the camera.

“We are making this more about the actors and thinking they are demanding it. But let’s think about the unit because I’ve been an assistant director who, after the shoot has packed up, is waiting in the bus while the unit wraps up in the rain, while the lightmen wrap up, to be dropped at the station. And I know how difficult it is for the rest of the unit. We are getting egoistic about the fact that an actor has suggested it. But let’s think about the humanity of this also,”

His words underline a deeper question, should discussions around work-life balance extend equally to every individual on set?

A Call For Balance And Perspective

Mohit further pointed out that discussions around working hours should not become overly focused on actors alone. He suggested that while shorter shifts can certainly improve working conditions, the issue must be viewed in a broader context.

At present, he feels the debate has placed disproportionate attention on actors’ comfort, rather than the collective well-being of everyone involved in the filmmaking process.

The Ongoing Industry Debate

The discussion around fixed working hours gained momentum following Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, over disagreements linked to work conditions. The matter sparked widespread debate across the industry and social media, with several actors voicing their opinions on structured work hours.

As the conversation continues, voices like Mohit Suri’s add nuance, reminding audiences that the issue is complex and layered, touching everyone from lead actors to behind-the-scenes technicians.

What Lies Ahead For Mohit Suri And Emraan Hashmi

On the professional front, Mohit Suri is currently focused on developing his next project after the success of Saiyaara. Details about the upcoming film remain under wraps, with casting yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has been busy with recent acclaimed projects, including Haq and the web series Taskaree: A Smugglers Web. He is also working on Awarapan 2, keeping audiences eager for what’s next from the actor.