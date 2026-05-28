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HomeEntertainmentMoviesParis' $100 Million Louvre Heist To Be Turned Into A Film

Paris' $100 Million Louvre Heist To Be Turned Into A Film

The sensational 2025 Louvre jewellery heist that saw thieves escape with $100 million worth of jewels is being adapted into a film by director Romain Gavras.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Louvre Museum's $100 million jewelry heist to be adapted into a film.
  • French filmmaker Romain Gavras to direct the movie adaptation.
  • Film inspired by investigative book
  • Jewels remain unrecovered months after the daring October 2025 heist.

One of the most talked-about robberies in recent memory is now making its way to cinema screens. The sensational 2025 jewellery theft at France's Louvre Museum, where criminals escaped with valuables reportedly worth $100 million (approx. Rs 830 crore), is being adapted into a feature film, months after the audacious crime stunned audiences worldwide.

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Romain Gavras To Direct The Project

Acclaimed French filmmaker Romain Gavras, known for the 2025 Hollywood production Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy, has been tapped to direct the upcoming adaptation, according to AFP.

The project is inspired by Main basse sur le Louvre, translated as A Grab at the Louvre, an investigative book examining the extraordinary robbery. Publishers confirmed that film rights have already been acquired by production company Iconoclast, while a British producer has secured rights for a documentary series adaptation.

Book Behind The Film Already Generating Buzz

Penned by journalists from French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Monde, along with contributors from Paris Match, the book is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

In a sign of the enormous interest surrounding the case, the film rights were reportedly sold before the book even reached shelves. Industry insiders appear convinced that public fascination with the robbery will translate into both strong book sales and major audience attention for the adaptation.

Trade publication Le Film Francais reported that the movie is already in development, although neither the title nor the cast has been revealed so far.

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How The Louvre Heist Took Place

The robbery took place on October 19, 2025, when suspects allegedly posed as maintenance workers to gain access to the iconic Paris museum. Once inside, they managed to walk away with jewellery estimated to be worth more than $100 million (approx Rs 830 crore).

The incident quickly triggered an international security controversy and intensified scrutiny over safety protocols at the Louvre. The fallout eventually led to the replacement of museum director Laurence des Cars.

Despite months of investigation and the arrest of key suspects, authorities have still not recovered the missing jewels.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the subject of the upcoming feature film?

The film is an adaptation of the sensational 2025 jewelry theft at France's Louvre Museum. Criminals escaped with valuables reportedly worth $100 million.

Who is directing the film adaptation?

Acclaimed French filmmaker Romain Gavras, known for the production 'Sacrifice,' has been tapped to direct the upcoming adaptation.

What is the film inspired by?

The project is inspired by the investigative book 'Main basse sur le Louvre,' translated as 'A Grab at the Louvre,' which examines the extraordinary robbery.

When and how did the Louvre heist take place?

The robbery occurred on October 19, 2025. Suspects, posing as maintenance workers, gained access and stole jewelry worth over $100 million.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Hollywood News Louvre Heist Louvre Museum Robbery Louvre Museum Movie
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