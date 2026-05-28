Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Louvre Museum's $100 million jewelry heist to be adapted into a film.

French filmmaker Romain Gavras to direct the movie adaptation.

Film inspired by investigative book

Jewels remain unrecovered months after the daring October 2025 heist.

One of the most talked-about robberies in recent memory is now making its way to cinema screens. The sensational 2025 jewellery theft at France's Louvre Museum, where criminals escaped with valuables reportedly worth $100 million (approx. Rs 830 crore), is being adapted into a feature film, months after the audacious crime stunned audiences worldwide.

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Romain Gavras To Direct The Project

Acclaimed French filmmaker Romain Gavras, known for the 2025 Hollywood production Sacrifice starring Anya Taylor-Joy, has been tapped to direct the upcoming adaptation, according to AFP.

The project is inspired by Main basse sur le Louvre, translated as A Grab at the Louvre, an investigative book examining the extraordinary robbery. Publishers confirmed that film rights have already been acquired by production company Iconoclast, while a British producer has secured rights for a documentary series adaptation.

Book Behind The Film Already Generating Buzz

Penned by journalists from French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Monde, along with contributors from Paris Match, the book is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

In a sign of the enormous interest surrounding the case, the film rights were reportedly sold before the book even reached shelves. Industry insiders appear convinced that public fascination with the robbery will translate into both strong book sales and major audience attention for the adaptation.

Trade publication Le Film Francais reported that the movie is already in development, although neither the title nor the cast has been revealed so far.

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How The Louvre Heist Took Place

The robbery took place on October 19, 2025, when suspects allegedly posed as maintenance workers to gain access to the iconic Paris museum. Once inside, they managed to walk away with jewellery estimated to be worth more than $100 million (approx Rs 830 crore).

The incident quickly triggered an international security controversy and intensified scrutiny over safety protocols at the Louvre. The fallout eventually led to the replacement of museum director Laurence des Cars.

Despite months of investigation and the arrest of key suspects, authorities have still not recovered the missing jewels.