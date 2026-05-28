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HomeCitiesHeatwave Packing Its Bags In Delhi? IMD Predicts Rain, Dust Storms And 80 KMPH Winds

Heatwave Packing Its Bags In Delhi? IMD Predicts Rain, Dust Storms And 80 KMPH Winds

IMD forecasts relief from heatwave in north India, with Delhi-NCR likely to see storms, rain and 80 kmph winds till May 31. Heavy rain alerts issued for northeast, east and south India.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 28 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Northwestern India expects heatwave relief with thunderstorms, rain.
  • Delhi-NCR to see 70-80 kmph winds, dust storms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert for several parts of the country, forecasting relief from the intense heatwave conditions in northwestern India over the next 24 hours. However, severe heat is likely to persist in parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha and eastern Madhya Pradesh for the time being.

Relief For Delhi-NCR

According to the weather department, Delhi-NCR and several regions across north India are expected to witness strong thunderstorms, rainfall and dust storms between May 28 and May 31. Wind speeds in Delhi could reach up to 70-80 kmph, accompanied by lightning and moderate rainfall in many areas.

As per the IMD, the thundersquall (wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi on May 28 and 29

"Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 28th & 29th; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 30th; Rajasthan on 28th May. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 29th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 29th & 30th May. Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th May and East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 29th May," IMD said in a post on X.

Heavy Rainfall In Northeast, Eastern And Southern India

The IMD also said that the southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly and conditions remain favourable for its further progress over several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for several states in northeast, eastern and southern India. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious and stay indoors during severe weather conditions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the heatwave conditions continue in northwestern India?

No, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts relief from intense heatwave conditions in northwestern India within the next 24 hours.

What weather can Delhi-NCR expect between May 28 and May 31?

Delhi-NCR can expect strong thunderstorms, rainfall, and dust storms. Wind speeds may reach up to 70-80 kmph with lightning and moderate rainfall.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD INDIA Rain InDelhi
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