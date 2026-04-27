The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Devil Wears Prada 2 advance bookings have opened across India.

The highly anticipated sequel releases globally on May 1, 2026.

Original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway return for sequel.

New cast members join familiar faces for the story.

Fashion’s most talked-about comeback is almost here. After two decades, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is preparing for its theatrical arrival, and excitement is already building fast.

With global buzz growing stronger by the day, Indian fans now have another reason to celebrate as advance bookings have officially opened.

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Advance Sales Begin Ahead Of Release

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The highly anticipated sequel is set for a grand cinema release on 1 May 2026. Ahead of the launch, ticket sales have now started across India.

Strong fan demand has also led to special paid preview screenings from the evening of 30 April, giving eager viewers an early look at one of the year’s biggest film events.

A Sequel Returning After 20 Years

Returning after 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already generated major worldwide attention. From glamorous fashion moments to high-profile appearances, the film has stayed firmly in the spotlight even before release.

Star Cast Brings Back Familiar Faces

The sequel welcomes back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, bringing together the iconic cast that made the original film a global favourite. Their return has been one of the biggest reasons behind the growing excitement surrounding the new chapter.

Two decades later, life at Runway has changed. Joining the returning stars are several new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora.

Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their original roles as Lily and Irv.

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Creative Team Behind The Film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.