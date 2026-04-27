The highly anticipated sequel is set for a grand cinema release on 1 May 2026. Advance bookings have officially opened in India.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India
The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens advance bookings in India ahead of its May 1, 2026 release, with special paid previews starting April 30.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 advance bookings have opened across India.
- The highly anticipated sequel releases globally on May 1, 2026.
- Original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway return for sequel.
- New cast members join familiar faces for the story.
Fashion’s most talked-about comeback is almost here. After two decades, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is preparing for its theatrical arrival, and excitement is already building fast.
With global buzz growing stronger by the day, Indian fans now have another reason to celebrate as advance bookings have officially opened.
ALSO READ: Governor: The Silent New Poster OUT; Shows Manoj Bajpayee Rugged Look
Advance Sales Begin Ahead Of Release
View this post on Instagram
The highly anticipated sequel is set for a grand cinema release on 1 May 2026. Ahead of the launch, ticket sales have now started across India.
Strong fan demand has also led to special paid preview screenings from the evening of 30 April, giving eager viewers an early look at one of the year’s biggest film events.
A Sequel Returning After 20 Years
Returning after 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already generated major worldwide attention. From glamorous fashion moments to high-profile appearances, the film has stayed firmly in the spotlight even before release.
Star Cast Brings Back Familiar Faces
The sequel welcomes back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, bringing together the iconic cast that made the original film a global favourite. Their return has been one of the biggest reasons behind the growing excitement surrounding the new chapter.
Two decades later, life at Runway has changed. Joining the returning stars are several new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora.
Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their original roles as Lily and Irv.
ALSO READ: Unmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller
Creative Team Behind The Film
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be released?
Can I get tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2 already?
Yes, advance ticket sales have started across India. Special paid preview screenings are also available from the evening of 30 April due to strong fan demand.
Who is returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all reprising their iconic roles. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return.
Are there any new cast members in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Yes, the sequel introduces several new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu, among others.