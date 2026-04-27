Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesThe Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens advance bookings in India ahead of its May 1, 2026 release, with special paid previews starting April 30.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 advance bookings have opened across India.
  • The highly anticipated sequel releases globally on May 1, 2026.
  • Original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway return for sequel.
  • New cast members join familiar faces for the story.

Fashion’s most talked-about comeback is almost here. After two decades, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is preparing for its theatrical arrival, and excitement is already building fast.

With global buzz growing stronger by the day, Indian fans now have another reason to celebrate as advance bookings have officially opened.

ALSO READ: Governor: The Silent New Poster OUT; Shows Manoj Bajpayee Rugged Look

Advance Sales Begin Ahead Of Release

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twentycs India (@20thcenturyin)

The highly anticipated sequel is set for a grand cinema release on 1 May 2026. Ahead of the launch, ticket sales have now started across India.

Strong fan demand has also led to special paid preview screenings from the evening of 30 April, giving eager viewers an early look at one of the year’s biggest film events.

A Sequel Returning After 20 Years

Returning after 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already generated major worldwide attention. From glamorous fashion moments to high-profile appearances, the film has stayed firmly in the spotlight even before release.

Star Cast Brings Back Familiar Faces

The sequel welcomes back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, bringing together the iconic cast that made the original film a global favourite. Their return has been one of the biggest reasons behind the growing excitement surrounding the new chapter.

Two decades later, life at Runway has changed. Joining the returning stars are several new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora.

Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their original roles as Lily and Irv.

ALSO READ: Unmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller

Creative Team Behind The Film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be released?

The highly anticipated sequel is set for a grand cinema release on 1 May 2026. Advance bookings have officially opened in India.

Can I get tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2 already?

Yes, advance ticket sales have started across India. Special paid preview screenings are also available from the evening of 30 April due to strong fan demand.

Who is returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all reprising their iconic roles. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return.

Are there any new cast members in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Yes, the sequel introduces several new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu, among others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2 Advance Bookings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set For Grand Release, Advance Sales Begin In India
Movies
Assamese Feature Film 'Moromor Deuta' Trailer Out; Set To Hit Theatres On May 15
Assamese Feature Film 'Moromor Deuta' Trailer Out; Set To Hit Theatres On May 15
Movies
Governor: The Silent New Poster OUT; Shows Manoj Bajpayee Rugged Look
Governor: The Silent New Poster OUT; Shows Manoj Bajpayee Rugged Look
Movies
Unmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller
Unmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget