Mirzapur: The Movie Drops First Song 'Do Numbari' Ahead Of September Release: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie released released its first song, 'Do Numbari'.

It marks Dhanda Nyoliwala's Bollywood debut and Excel Music's start.

Movie releases September 4, 2026; trailer August 11.

With just weeks to go before its theatrical release, Mirzapur: The Movie has taken the next step in its promotional campaign by unveiling its first soundtrack, Do Numbari. The energetic track not only introduces audiences to the film's musical world but also marks two significant milestones, Dhanda Nyoliwala's official Bollywood music debut and the first release under Excel Entertainment's newly launched music label, Excel Music.

ALSO READ: Ravi Kishan Trolled Again After ‘Gut Is Your Brain’ Remark, Internet Calls Him ‘Meme Material’

'Do Numbari' Kicks Off The Film's Music Campaign

Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have released Do Numbari, the opening song from the soundtrack of Mirzapur: The Movie, as anticipation builds ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

The high-energy number has been composed, written and performed by Haryanvi music star Dhanda Nyoliwala, who enters Hindi cinema with this release. Blending his signature musical style with the gritty universe of Mirzapur, the track offers audiences an early taste of the film's soundtrack.

Excel Music Marks Its First-Ever Release

The launch also represents a landmark moment for Excel Entertainment, as Do Numbari becomes the inaugural release under Excel Music, the production house's newly established in-house music label.

Widely recognised for his chart-topping Haryanvi songs, Dhanda Nyoliwala now expands his reach into Bollywood with the release, bringing his distinctive sound to one of India's most popular entertainment franchises.

ALSO READ: Aanchal Khurana Calls Out Shivangi Joshi's 'Jhoothi Image'; Recalls Being Told, 'Mere Bande Se Dur Raho'

Makers Announce The Song Release

Announcing the launch, the makers said, "Ahead of the theatrical release of one of the year's most anticipated films, Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios today unveiled Do Numbari, the first song from the film's soundtrack album," in a press statement.

The statement further added, "Composed, written and sung by Dhanda Nyoliwala, one of the biggest names in the Haryanvi music industry, the high-energy track marks his much-awaited Bollywood debut and becomes the first-ever release under Excel Music, Excel Entertainment's newly launched music label."

Familiar Faces Return To The Big Screen

The film brings the hugely successful Mirzapur franchise to cinemas, revisiting the world introduced in the first season. Fans can expect the return of several beloved characters, including Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

The ensemble cast also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Release Date And Trailer Launch

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026. Before that, audiences will get their first extended look at the big-screen adaptation when the official trailer launches on August 11.

(With inputs from ANI)