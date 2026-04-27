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HomeEntertainmentMoviesUnmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller

Unmadham Gets A Release Date: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose Lead This Psychological Thriller

Kunchacko Boban’s Unmadham releases on August 7. The story revolves around a cop reopening a strange case that blurs reality and illusion, building suspense with strong emotions and mystery.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unmadham is a psychological thriller.
  • Film explores a constable's unsettling reopening of a cold case.
  • Director highlights tension between reality and delusion.
  • Producers emphasize layered intensity and grounded narrative.

T-Series and Panorama Studios' psychological thriller "Unmadham", featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is set to release on August 7.

The film is directed by Kiran Das and follows a police constable battling a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case believed to have supernatural undertones. As he digs deeper, the mystery intensifies, blurring the line between reality and delusion.

"The film is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It’s a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time," Boban said in a statement.

The project is written by Shahi Kabir and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra serving as creative producer.

Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, said the film is "layered with psychological intensity and emotionally grounded narrative". “'Unmadham' is the kind of story that stays with you... The film’s unique blend of suspense with human conflict, set against a gripping investigative backdrop is what makes it a compelling cinematic experience, and we at T-Series are proud to back such films that are bold in their vision and tell a story not said before," he said.

"With 'Unmadham', we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn’t. It’s a film that builds tension in a very grounded way. Collaborating with T-Series on this slate has allowed us to scale these stories and reach a wider audience," Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman of Panorama Studios, added. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the release date of the psychological thriller 'Unmadham'?

The psychological thriller 'Unmadham' is set to be released on August 7. It is a joint production by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Who are the lead actors in 'Unmadham'?

The film features Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. Boban plays a police constable at the center of the unfolding mystery.

What is the plot of 'Unmadham'?

'Unmadham' follows a police constable who reopens a cold case with supernatural undertones. As he investigates, the lines between reality and his own delusion begin to blur.

Who directed and wrote 'Unmadham'?

The film is directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. It's a T-Series and Panorama Studios production.

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
South Cinema Kunchacko Boban Unmadham Unmadham Release Date Lijomol Jose
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