'Spider-Man' Actor Mary Rivera Passes Away At 82 Following Stroke

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Mary Rivera, 82, died April 15 after suffering a stroke.

Her family decided to remove life support due to grave prognosis.

Rivera portrayed Ned's memorable grandmother in *Spider-Man: No Way Home*.

Family called her Marvel role a deeply proud achievement.

The death of Mary Rivera, the actress remembered by Marvel fans for portraying Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), has saddened audiences around the world. Rivera died at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke. Although she passed away in April, news of her death only emerged recently following confirmation from a member of her family.

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Mary Rivera Died Following A Stroke

According to her obituary and a report by TMZ, Rivera died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. A family member confirmed that she had suffered a stroke and that doctors warned her loved ones about the seriousness of her condition.

“Mary suffered a stroke, and doctors warned the family that her condition was extremely serious.”

The family member further revealed that doctors explained Rivera's chances of recovering were extremely limited. They were reportedly informed that even if she emerged from the coma, her long-term outlook would remain poor. After facing that difficult reality, the family chose to remove her from life support. Rivera was later cremated.

Mary Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; her children, Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorable Role In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Although Rivera appeared in only a handful of scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, her performance became one of the film's most memorable moments. Playing Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother, she shared the screen with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Jacob Batalon and other members of the Marvel cast.

Family Says Marvel Film Became Her Proudest Achievement

Born Mary Egida Rivera on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida, Rivera later retired after serving as a missionary for the church.

Her family said the opportunity to appear in Marvel's blockbuster was especially meaningful to her.

“Mary lived a good life and was extremely proud of appearing in the 2021 Marvel blockbuster. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role, which ultimately became one of her proudest accomplishments.”

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history, earning $1.91 billion (approx. Rs 16,617 crore) worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The blockbuster featured an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.