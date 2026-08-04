India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Go On Floors On August 6; Makers Call Fee Cut Reports Baseless

Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Go On Floors On August 6; Makers Call Fee Cut Reports Baseless

Salman Khan will begin a major six-week 'SVC63' shooting schedule in Mumbai on August 6. The makers have also dismissed reports claiming the superstar reduced his fee for the film.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Makers dismiss fee cut reports; Salman lost 16kg for role.

Salman Khan is gearing up to begin one of the biggest shooting schedules for his upcoming action entertainer SVC63. The actor, who recently revealed he has lost 16 kilograms for the film, is set to commence a lengthy schedule in Mumbai this week. At the same time, the makers have firmly dismissed recent reports claiming that Salman had reduced his fee for the project, describing such speculation as baseless.

Salman Khan's SVC63 Set For August 6 Shoot

According to ABP News, Salman Khan will begin shooting for SVC63 in Mumbai from August 6. The six-week schedule is expected to include three major action sequences along with several large crowd scenes involving hundreds of junior artists.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

ALSO READ | Ravi Kishan Trolled Again After ‘Gut Is Your Brain’ Remark, Internet Calls Him ‘Meme Material’

Sources associated with the production said the schedule was originally planned for Hyderabad but was later shifted to Mumbai. The action set-pieces have reportedly been designed on a grand scale, with crowd movement playing a crucial role alongside Salman's stunt sequences.

The makers are aiming to complete the film's major action portions by October to keep the project on track for its planned Eid 2027 theatrical release. Reports also suggest that actress Nayanthara may join the team during this schedule.

Makers Reject Fee Cut Reports

The production team has also denied recent reports regarding Salman Khan's remuneration, stating that the claims are based purely on speculation and have no factual basis. According to the makers, their focus remains on completing the film and delivering a strong cinematic experience rather than responding to unverified reports.

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin's Controversial Remark On Trisha Krishnan Triggers Outrage; TVK MLA Says 'It Exposes Mindset'

Salman recently made headlines after revealing on Prime Video's reality show Alliance that he had lost 16 kilograms as part of his preparation for SVC63. His noticeably slimmer appearance had sparked health concerns among fans, but the actor later clarified that his transformation was purely fitness-related.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 is among the most anticipated releases of 2027.

Apart from SVC63, Salman is also preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the film remains one of the actor's most eagerly awaited projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is SVC63 expected to be released?

SVC63 is currently on track for its planned Eid 2027 theatrical release. The production aims to complete the film's major action portions by October.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan SVC63
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Go On Floors On August 6; Makers Call Fee Cut Reports Baseless
Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Go On Floors On August 6; Makers Call Fee Cut Reports Baseless
Celebrities
Mrunal Thakur Loses Cool At Paparazzi, Bodyguards Allegedly Snatch Phones
Mrunal Thakur Loses Cool At Paparazzi, Bodyguards Allegedly Snatch Phones
Celebrities
Uorfi Javed Slams Faizan Ansari's Rs 1 Lakh Claim Over NEET Protest Reel, Says She Lost Work Instead
Uorfi Javed Slams Faizan Ansari's Rs 1 Lakh Claim Over NEET Protest Reel, Says She Lost Work Instead
Celebrities
‘Trisha Deserves An Apology’: Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin; Madras HC Orders His Release
‘Trisha Deserves An Apology’: Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin; Madras HC Orders His Release
Advertisement

Videos

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Tamil Nadu Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained, DMK Protests Erupt Across State
Delhi News: Kejriwal Marches Towards PM Residence Over E20 Petrol Issue, Stopped
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Says BJP Lost Bankipur Due to Voter Anger
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Explains Bankipur Win, BJP-RJD Vote Shift Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget