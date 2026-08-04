Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Go On Floors On August 6; Makers Call Fee Cut Reports Baseless

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Makers dismiss fee cut reports; Salman lost 16kg for role.

Salman Khan is gearing up to begin one of the biggest shooting schedules for his upcoming action entertainer SVC63. The actor, who recently revealed he has lost 16 kilograms for the film, is set to commence a lengthy schedule in Mumbai this week. At the same time, the makers have firmly dismissed recent reports claiming that Salman had reduced his fee for the project, describing such speculation as baseless.

Salman Khan's SVC63 Set For August 6 Shoot

According to ABP News, Salman Khan will begin shooting for SVC63 in Mumbai from August 6. The six-week schedule is expected to include three major action sequences along with several large crowd scenes involving hundreds of junior artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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Sources associated with the production said the schedule was originally planned for Hyderabad but was later shifted to Mumbai. The action set-pieces have reportedly been designed on a grand scale, with crowd movement playing a crucial role alongside Salman's stunt sequences.

The makers are aiming to complete the film's major action portions by October to keep the project on track for its planned Eid 2027 theatrical release. Reports also suggest that actress Nayanthara may join the team during this schedule.

Makers Reject Fee Cut Reports

The production team has also denied recent reports regarding Salman Khan's remuneration, stating that the claims are based purely on speculation and have no factual basis. According to the makers, their focus remains on completing the film and delivering a strong cinematic experience rather than responding to unverified reports.

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Salman recently made headlines after revealing on Prime Video's reality show Alliance that he had lost 16 kilograms as part of his preparation for SVC63. His noticeably slimmer appearance had sparked health concerns among fans, but the actor later clarified that his transformation was purely fitness-related.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 is among the most anticipated releases of 2027.

Apart from SVC63, Salman is also preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the film remains one of the actor's most eagerly awaited projects.