Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha Kapoor stars in 'Eetha'.

Biographical film portrays legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Releases August 28, 2026, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, is set to return with Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period and setting up a box-office face-off with Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

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Makers Lock August 28 Release For Eetha

The release announcement puts an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the project. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the filmmaker.

The film also reunites producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar following the success of Chhaava. Described by the makers as "a bold and emotionally charged film", Eetha is expected to showcase Shraddha in one of the most performance-driven roles of her career.

Story Inspired By Legendary Tamasha Performer

The film is reportedly based on the life of celebrated Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most influential figures in Marathi folk theatre.

The narrative is said to span several decades, tracing her journey from the 1940s through the 1990s. Alongside her rise to fame, the film will also explore the personal and professional challenges she encountered throughout her life.

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Social Media Buzz Around Shraddha Kapoor Continues

Even as excitement builds around Eetha, Shraddha recently grabbed attention on social media with a light-hearted Instagram post.

Sharing a series of photographs that appeared to be taken from her office, the actor captioned the post, "Office wale attendance lagao"

One user wrote, "Present mam... From construction site".

Another commented, "Cutie".

A third fan joked, "Apke post ke baad office ka kaam Krna band krdia maine toh"

Meanwhile, another social media user humorously asked, "Jab office mein manager naa aaye toh kaam Krna chahiye ya nahi ??"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha's last theatrical release, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film successes of 2024. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, the horror-comedy enjoyed a remarkable box-office run and further strengthened her standing among Bollywood's leading stars.