Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesShraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has finally locked its release date. The biographical drama based on legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar will hit theatres on August 28, 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shraddha Kapoor stars in 'Eetha'.
  • Biographical film portrays legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
  • Releases August 28, 2026, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, is set to return with Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period and setting up a box-office face-off with Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Influencer Dharna Durga Is More Popular Than Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh

Makers Lock August 28 Release For Eetha

The release announcement puts an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the project. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the filmmaker.

The film also reunites producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar following the success of Chhaava. Described by the makers as "a bold and emotionally charged film", Eetha is expected to showcase Shraddha in one of the most performance-driven roles of her career.

Story Inspired By Legendary Tamasha Performer

The film is reportedly based on the life of celebrated Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most influential figures in Marathi folk theatre.

The narrative is said to span several decades, tracing her journey from the 1940s through the 1990s. Alongside her rise to fame, the film will also explore the personal and professional challenges she encountered throughout her life.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan's Wife Lekha Washington Responds To ‘S***, Homewrecker’ Labels: ‘They Don’t Define Me’

Social Media Buzz Around Shraddha Kapoor Continues

Even as excitement builds around Eetha, Shraddha recently grabbed attention on social media with a light-hearted Instagram post.

Sharing a series of photographs that appeared to be taken from her office, the actor captioned the post, "Office wale attendance lagao"

One user wrote, "Present mam... From construction site".

Another commented, "Cutie".

A third fan joked, "Apke post ke baad office ka kaam Krna band krdia maine toh"

Meanwhile, another social media user humorously asked, "Jab office mein manager naa aaye toh kaam Krna chahiye ya nahi ??"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha's last theatrical release, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film successes of 2024. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, the horror-comedy enjoyed a remarkable box-office run and further strengthened her standing among Bollywood's leading stars.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Shraddha Kapoor's new film 'Eetha' be released?

Eetha is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026. This release date coincides with the Raksha Bandhan festive period.

What is Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film 'Eetha' about?

Eetha is a biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film will trace her journey from the 1940s through the 1990s.

Who is directing and producing the film 'Eetha'?

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. This marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the filmmaker.

What was Shraddha Kapoor's last theatrical release?

Shraddha Kapoor's last theatrical release was Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank in 2024. It emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film successes of the year.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Bollywood ENtertainment News Eetha Vithabai Narayangaonkar Vvan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Gets August Release Date, Set To Clash With Vvan
Movies
Allu Arjun Calls Ram Charan's Peddi Performance 'Raw', Sends Love To Janhvi Kapoor; Director Responds
Allu Arjun Calls Ram Charan's Peddi Performance 'Raw', Sends Love To Janhvi Kapoor; Director Responds
Movies
Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film
Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film
Movies
Batwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen
Batwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse Near Mumbra in Thane, Maharashtra; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area
BREAKING: TMC Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked with Eggs Amid Protests in North 24 Parganas
BREAKING: Zojila Tunnel Achieves Major Breakthrough as Both Ends Connect in Historic Milestone
BREAKING: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Unrest and Tensions Escalate Across Multiple Towns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget