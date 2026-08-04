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English NewsCitiesDelhi To Get Rainfall, Temperatures Likely To Drop By 4-5 Degrees

Delhi To Get Rainfall, Temperatures Likely To Drop By 4-5 Degrees

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain over the next two to three hours

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 08:29 AM (IST)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a nowcast weather alert for Delhi and several other parts of the country, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain over the next two to three hours. While Patiala in Punjab has been placed under a red alert for severe weather, multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states have been put on orange alert.

The weather department has also issued orange alerts for several districts, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, wind speeds of 40–60 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 5–15 mm per hour or more. In Punjab, the alert covers Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Sangrur and SAS Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the affected districts include Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

The orange alert is also in effect for:

Kerala: Kasaragod
Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi
Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan and Shivpuri
Manipur: Jiribam, Kamjong, Noney, Senapati and Tamenglong
West Bengal: Uttar Dinajpur
Nagaland: Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon and Wokha
Assam: Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar
Haryana: Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal and Kurukshetra
Uttarakhand: Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi
IMD Advises Public to Stay Updated

The IMD said the latest weather updates, including yellow alerts and district-wise nowcast warnings, are available on its official weather portal. Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and have urged people to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Delhi Rain Alert Delhi Wether Today
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