Delhi To Get Rainfall, Temperatures Likely To Drop By 4-5 Degrees

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a nowcast weather alert for Delhi and several other parts of the country, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain over the next two to three hours. While Patiala in Punjab has been placed under a red alert for severe weather, multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states have been put on orange alert.

The weather department has also issued orange alerts for several districts, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, wind speeds of 40–60 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 5–15 mm per hour or more. In Punjab, the alert covers Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Sangrur and SAS Nagar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the affected districts include Amethi, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

The orange alert is also in effect for:

Kerala: Kasaragod

Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur Kalan and Shivpuri

Manipur: Jiribam, Kamjong, Noney, Senapati and Tamenglong

West Bengal: Uttar Dinajpur

Nagaland: Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon and Wokha

Assam: Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar

Haryana: Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kaithal and Kurukshetra

Uttarakhand: Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi

IMD Advises Public to Stay Updated

The IMD said the latest weather updates, including yellow alerts and district-wise nowcast warnings, are available on its official weather portal. Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and have urged people to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions.