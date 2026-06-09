Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lekha Washington addresses public scrutiny of her relationship.

She critiques societal control, facing 'homewrecker' labels.

Lekha emphasizes labels don't define her, people judge blindly.

Actor Imran Khan and artist-actor Lekha Washington have been in a relationship for several years, but their romance has often attracted public attention and criticism. Since making their relationship public, Lekha has frequently faced online judgment, with some social media users labelling her a “homewrecker”. Now, opening up about the scrutiny around her personal life, Lekha has spoken candidly about being judged and how such labels have affected her over the years. She also reflected on society’s tendency to control women and reduce them to unfair stereotypes without understanding the full story.

‘The Society We Live In Can Be Controlling’

In a recent interview with ETimes, Lekha spoke about her journey in the South Indian film industry and her growth as an artist. Reflecting on her career and personal struggles, she said, “I’ve spent a decade working down South as an actor and another decade creating art. In between, there was some difficult press.”

Lekha admitted that she stayed silent for a long time but is now learning to speak openly. “I stayed quiet for a long time, but now I’m easing my throat a little bit. It’s been a journey of opening up. There may be someone out there like me who sees that it’s possible to feel free, even in a culture that often tells you to behave, to clip your wings,” she told ETimes.

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Speaking further, Lekha added that societal expectations can often feel restrictive. “The society we live in can be controlling, but we have to resist that. For a while, it left me feeling hopeless. But in this moment, I finally feel a sense of clarity,” she said.

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‘Labels Like Homewrecker Don’t Define Me’

Addressing the criticism surrounding her relationship with Imran Khan, Lekha said women are often unfairly judged and labelled. “Since I was 16, I've been called all kinds of names, growing up in Chennai and even later. Labels like 'sl*t' and 'homewrecker' are often used to diminish and control women. They don't define me, and I refuse to shrink myself to fit someone else's need to cut me down,” she said.

She further stressed that people often judge relationships without knowing the truth. “People who use these labels don't know the reality. No one truly understands the intricacies of someone else's relationship, so how can they pass judgment?” she added, while saying she would rather conversations focus on her work.

Imran Khan And Lekha Washington’s Relationship

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. The two, who were childhood sweethearts, married in 2011 and welcomed daughter Imara Malik Khan in 2014. They separated in 2019 after nearly eight years of marriage and later divorced. Following the end of his marriage, Imran reportedly began dating Lekha Washington in 2020. The two are said to have grown closer during the COVID-19 lockdown and have remained together since.