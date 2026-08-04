Trump Warns Iran Of 'Last Chance' Deal As Tehran Denies Any Negotiations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump claimed active negotiations with Iran were underway.

Iran swiftly rejected Trump's claim, denying any talks.

Conflicting statements highlight widening US-Iran diplomatic gap.

Trump later reiterated claims, asserting control over Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Iran were underway, describing the current moment as Tehran’s "last chance" to secure a favourable agreement to end the five-month-old war. Iran, however, swiftly rejected the claim, insisting that no talks with Washington were taking place or planned.

The sharply conflicting statements from the two sides highlight the widening gap between Washington and Tehran and suggest that a diplomatic breakthrough remains unlikely in the immediate future.

Speaking to reporters during an event in the Oval Office, Trump said discussions were already taking place. According to the U.S. president, the talks had begun at the request of Iran, as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others.

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Trump Repeats Call for Iran to Reach a Deal

"They are going on right now," Trump said when asked about the status of negotiations.

Calling the current moment a critical opportunity, he warned that it was Iran's "last chance" to sign what he described as "a good document" that could bring the conflict to an end.

Trump's remarks came shortly after his decision over the weekend to cancel what he said would have been "massive attacks" on Iran. He said the strikes were called off because talks were expected to take place, continuing a pattern in which he has announced major military action before later withdrawing it.

Iran Rejects Claims of Ongoing Negotiations

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed Trump's claims, saying no negotiations with the United States were underway and that no meetings had been scheduled.

Baghaei also said Iran had no plans to receive foreign delegations or send negotiators overseas in the coming days. He added that all Iranian negotiators remained inside the country, with the exception of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.

According to Baghaei, the only discussions currently taking place involved Oman and focused on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ | 'No Deal Without Total Surrender': Trump Claims Iranian Leadership 'Begged' For Talks

Fresh Claims Add to Diplomatic Uncertainty

A senior Iranian source also told Reuters that no talks with the United States were planned. The source added that Araghchi would remain unavailable at least until the end of the week.

Later on Monday, Trump renewed his claims in a post on Truth Social, describing Iran's leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous". He said Tehran had requested a meeting and claimed that additional talks were scheduled for the "immediate future."

The U.S. president also reiterated his assertion that the U.S. Navy had complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas passed before the conflict. In the post, Trump wrote that nothing would reach Iran unless the United States allowed it and said that would remain the case until either "a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished."