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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film

Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film

The first look of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4 is now out. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of Dhamaal 4.
  • Film features ensemble cast; Indra Kumar directs the comedy.
  • Posters reveal characters are on a mission for gold.
  • Producers advanced Dhamaal 4's release to July 10.

Ajay Devgn dropped the first look of his much-awaited comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, which also stars Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is directed by Indra Kumar. 

Dhamaal 4 First Look OUT

“Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold [Both of them have the same goal - to get their hands on gold]” wrote Ajay Devgn while sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

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The poster shows Sanjay Mishra and Ajay Devgn on their mission to find Gold.

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh shared another poster of the film, with the caption, “Aisi dangerous situations mein hum automatically aage aa jaate hain… aur yahan toh khazana bhi hai [In such dangerous situations, we automatically step forward… and here, there’s also a treasure.]”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@anandpanditmotionpictures)

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About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It was slated for a July 17 release. However, as per reports, the film has moved up its release date to July 10. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhamaal 4 scheduled to be released?

Dhamaal 4 was originally slated for a July 17 release. However, its release date has been moved up to July 10.

Who are the main stars in Dhamaal 4?

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh also shared a poster for the movie.

Who directed the film Dhamaal 4?

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar. Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers, alongside Ashok Thakeria and Bhushan Kumar.

What is the main goal of the characters in Dhamaal 4?

The characters in Dhamaal 4 share a common goal: to get their hands on gold. The poster shows Sanjay Mishra and Ajay Devgn on this mission.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Arshad Warsi Sanjay Mishra Breaking News ABP Live Dhamaal 4
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