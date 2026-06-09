Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of Dhamaal 4.

Film features ensemble cast; Indra Kumar directs the comedy.

Posters reveal characters are on a mission for gold.

Producers advanced Dhamaal 4's release to July 10.

Ajay Devgn dropped the first look of his much-awaited comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4, which also stars Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.

Dhamaal 4 First Look OUT

“Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold [Both of them have the same goal - to get their hands on gold]” wrote Ajay Devgn while sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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The poster shows Sanjay Mishra and Ajay Devgn on their mission to find Gold.

Inn dono ka hai ek hi goal, to get their hands on gold 💰 pic.twitter.com/cIXk4brar8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 9, 2026

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh shared another poster of the film, with the caption, “Aisi dangerous situations mein hum automatically aage aa jaate hain… aur yahan toh khazana bhi hai [In such dangerous situations, we automatically step forward… and here, there’s also a treasure.]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@anandpanditmotionpictures)

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About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It was slated for a July 17 release. However, as per reports, the film has moved up its release date to July 10.