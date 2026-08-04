Video Shows Kanwariyas Assaulting Men Near Police Jeep In Meerut

A video purportedly showing Kanwariyas assaulting two men near a police jeep in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral on social media. Several social media posts claimed the pilgrims dragged two policemen in plain clothes out of a police vehicle, assaulted them and tore their clothes. However, Meerut Police has termed these claims misleading and said the clash was between two groups of Kanwariyas.

The incident reportedly took place in the Daurala police station area on the night of August 2-3, after a motorcycle rider allegedly collided with a Kanwariya. Following the information, two policemen in plain clothes reached the spot in a police jeep.

According to reports, the motorcyclist fled the scene, after which the crowd allegedly assaulted the two men and also attempted to vandalise the police vehicle.

What Meerut Police Said

Responding to the incident, Meerut Police said that on Sunday night, a Kanwariya travelling to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water collided with another Kanwariya who was returning from Haridwar.

"The collision led to an argument and a physical altercation between the two sides. Daurala Police immediately reached the spot, brought the situation under control and took both parties to the police station for medical examination. After counselling, both groups were allowed to leave for their destinations. No complaint has been filed by either side, and the law and order situation is completely normal," the police said.

The clash occurred on National Highway-58 in Meerut's Daurala area after Kanwariyas returning from Haridwar with Ganga water collided with two motorcycle riders travelling to Haridwar.

The altercation soon turned violent, creating chaos in the area. Police reached the spot and escorted the two motorcycle riders to a police jeep to rescue them from the crowd.

However, it is alleged that some enraged Kanwariyas stopped the police vehicle, dragged the two men out and assaulted them with sticks. The police jeep was also reportedly damaged during the incident. Multiple videos of the clash have since surfaced on social media.

Police Reject Claims Of Assault On Personnel

According to reports, the injured men, identified as Sonu and Guddu, are natives of Bihar who currently live in Gautam Buddh Nagar. They were travelling to Haridwar to collect Ganga water when the incident occurred.

Additional police personnel were later deployed to bring the situation under control.

SP City Vinayak Gopal said the dispute arose after a collision between motorcycle-borne Kanwariyas and was promptly resolved by the police. He added that no formal complaint had been received from either side.

Meerut Police also dismissed social media claims that policemen were assaulted and their uniforms torn, stating that the viral posts were misleading. According to the police, the clash was between two groups of Kanwariyas, and the matter is under investigation.