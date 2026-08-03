WATCH: Sunny Deol Seeks Blessings At Patna Sahib Gurudwara Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947' Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The historical drama releases globally on August 14, 2026.

Sunny Deol visited Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar with his son Karan Deol ahead of the release of his upcoming film Batwara 1947. The father-son duo offered prayers at the revered Sikh shrine and sought blessings before beginning the final leg of the film's promotions. Photos from their visit have gone viral on social media, with fans praising the duo's spiritual stop before the film's release.

Sunny Deol Offers Prayers At Takht Sri Patna Sahib

Sunny Deol shared a joint post with Karan Deol on social media, capturing moments from their visit to Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The duo was seen bowing in reverence, offering prayers and receiving prasad.

Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "I feel truly blessed to visit Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the sacred birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

The actors are currently in Bihar as part of the promotional campaign for Batwara 1947, which has already generated buzz following the release of its powerful trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

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About 'Batwara 1947'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the filmmaker's reunion with Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The film tells the emotional story of a family whose lives are torn apart by the violence, fear and displacement caused during the Partition of India.

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The ensemble cast includes Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after almost eight years, with the actress portraying Sunny Deol's wife.

The music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Backed by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.