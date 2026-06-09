Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Dharna Durga ranked fifth on IMDb's popular celebrities list.

She surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in popularity scores.

Yudhvir Ahlawat topped the weekly list, based on user profile views.

Aishwarya Rai, Ambrish Verma also featured prominently on the list.

Influencer Dharna Durga, who is currently basking in the success of her Netflix film Maa Behen along with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, has made it to IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list. What stands out is that she is not only more popular than her co-stars from Maa Behen, but has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in terms of popularity.

On the list of popular Indian celebrities published by IMDb, Dharna secured the fifth spot. Yudhvir Ahlawat, who stars in Saif Ali Khan's Netflix film Kartavya, leads the list, followed by Aishwarya Rai, fresh off her Cannes appearance, Prime Video's Sapne vs Everyone star Ambrish Verma, and Sonakshi Sinha, who is seen in System.

Dharna Beats SRK, Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film King, is placed at seventh position, and Ranveer Singh ranks eighth. He is working for his upcoming film Pralay after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s box office success.

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Triptii Dimri is placed at 13th position, behind Mrunal Thakur, Sara Arjun, Vijay, Salman Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Madhuri Dixit ranks last among the lead cast of Maa Behen, just behind Kaveri Seth from Made in India - A Titan Story. Alia Jafry, Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana, and Jim Sarbh also feature in the top 20.

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IMDb Rankings Explained

IMDb releases a weekly list of the top 30 trending Indian stars globally. The rankings include actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers, and are based on the number of times their profiles are viewed by users. With over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide, the list serves as a strong indicator of who is attracting public attention each week.

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The popular Indian celebrities list feature is available exclusively on the IMDb app. It highlights the top entertainers each week based on page visits and user interest.





