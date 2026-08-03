Deepika Padukone Gives Relatable Pregnancy Update, Shares Funny Video With Fans: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Couple announced their second pregnancy earlier this year.

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, has shared a light-hearted pregnancy update that has struck a chord with fans. The actress recently reposted a humorous video on Instagram, giving a glimpse into the realities of pregnancy while raising a toddler. The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many relating to the challenges of balancing motherhood and pregnancy.

Deepika's Funny Pregnancy Post Wins Hearts

Deepika reshared a funny reel on her Instagram Story featuring a pregnant woman carrying her young child in her arms. The video was captioned, "Don't lift more than 20 pounds during pregnancy... but that's exactly what I've been doing my entire pregnancy."

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Adding her own touch to the post, Deepika included a Spider-Man sticker, hinting at the superhuman effort required to juggle pregnancy and parenting. The post appeared to be a playful reference to her daughter, Dua, whom she and Ranveer Singh welcomed in September 2024. Dua will soon celebrate her second birthday.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting their second child through a heart-warming Instagram post. The announcement featured little Dua holding a pregnancy test kit, while the caption simply included an eye emoji, delighting fans and celebrities alike.

A Love Story That Began On Set

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first met while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. The pair went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83 and Singham Again. After dating for nearly six years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2018.

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On the professional front, Deepika has an exciting slate of projects. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Atlee. The actress is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming big-budget entertainer, tentatively titled AA22xA6.