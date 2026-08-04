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English NewsNewsIndiaDabur Honey, Cow Ghee Banned From Selling With '100%' Claims

Dabur Honey, Cow Ghee Banned From Selling With '100%' Claims

The order applies to a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has directed Dabur India to stop selling food products carrying allegedly misleading "100%" claims on their labels and promotional material.

In a post on social media, the FSSAI said several products listed on Dabur's website were advertised as "100% Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic". According to the regulator, such claims are ambiguous, cannot be verified and have the potential to mislead consumers.

The order applies to a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk.

The regulator also noted that some products displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo -- an FSSAI certification for organic food -- without valid authorisation.

FSSAI said it had previously instructed the company to discontinue the use of the disputed "100%" claims, but alleged that Dabur failed to comply with the directive.

The regulator has now asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days outlining the steps taken to comply with the order.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Dabur FSSAI Dabur Honey
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