Dabur Honey, Cow Ghee Banned From Selling With '100%' Claims

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has directed Dabur India to stop selling food products carrying allegedly misleading "100%" claims on their labels and promotional material.

In a post on social media, the FSSAI said several products listed on Dabur's website were advertised as "100% Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic". According to the regulator, such claims are ambiguous, cannot be verified and have the potential to mislead consumers.

The order applies to a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk.

The regulator also noted that some products displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo -- an FSSAI certification for organic food -- without valid authorisation.

FSSAI said it had previously instructed the company to discontinue the use of the disputed "100%" claims, but alleged that Dabur failed to comply with the directive.

The regulator has now asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days outlining the steps taken to comply with the order.