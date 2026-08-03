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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSpider-Man Brand New Day Leaks On X Days After Release As Film Crosses Rs 250 Cr In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaks On X Days After Release As Film Crosses Rs 250 Cr In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been leaked on X, with pirated copies spreading across the platform despite takedown efforts. Meanwhile, the film has crossed Rs 250 crore net in India.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day film leaked, widely shared on X.
  • X's extended video uploads enable piracy; Sony issued takedowns.
  • Film maintains strong box office, exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now become the latest major Hollywood release to fall victim to online piracy. According to reports, a leaked version of the film rapidly spread across X (formerly Twitter), with multiple users reposting the content before several uploads were removed. The development comes even as the superhero blockbuster continues to perform strongly in cinemas, crossing the Rs 250 crore net milestone in India.

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Full Film Reportedly Circulated Across X

According to the reports of Variety, copies of the film were widely shared on X, with users downloading and reposting the leaked footage across multiple accounts. Reports suggest the pirated version reached millions of users before many of the uploads were eventually removed later in the day.

The leak follows a similar incident involving Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also surfaced online shortly after its release. In that case, Universal Pictures reportedly initiated takedown requests to remove the unauthorised copies from the platform.

Longer Video Uploads On X Raise Piracy Concerns

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X in 2022, X Premium subscribers have been able to upload videos of up to four hours. The expanded upload limit has made it technically possible for users to post full-length feature films on the platform.

Although reports indicate that Sony ordered takedowns of the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day videos, several uploads were still visible on X.

The latest leak was not the first setback for the film. Before its official promotional rollout, trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day were also reportedly circulated across X and Reddit ahead of their scheduled release.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crosses Rs 250 Crore net In India

Despite the piracy concerns, the film has continued to register strong box office numbers across India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 76.00 crore net on Day 4, marking an 8.2% increase over the previous day's Rs 70.25 crore net collection.

The film earned Rs 76.00 crore net across 18,051 shows on its fourth day. With this, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 306.37 crore, while the overall India net collection has reached Rs 256.20 crore, successfully crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone.

(ABP Live English does not endorse or encourage the downloading, sharing or distribution of pirated or unauthorised copies of any film or content. Readers are advised to access films only through legal and authorised platforms.)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent incident has affected Tom Holland's film?

A pirated version of Spider:Man - Brand New day is being circulated on social media.

On which platform was Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaked?

Copies of the film were widely shared on X (formerly Twitter). Users downloaded and reposted the footage across multiple accounts before many were removed.

How has the film performed in India?

The film continues to perform strongly in cinemas, crossing the Rs 250 crore net milestone in India. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 256.20 crore.

How do X's video upload features relate to piracy concerns?

X Premium subscribers can upload videos up to four hours. This expanded limit makes it technically possible for users to post full-length feature films on the platform.

Were there any other leaks related to the film before this?

Yes, trailers for the same film were also leaked on social media platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Spider-Man Tom Holland Zendaya ENtertainment News United States News Spider Man Brand New Day Spider-Man Brand New Day Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaked
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