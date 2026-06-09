Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raha Kapoor's interaction with Alia Bhatt went viral.

The mother-daughter moment occurred at Lara Dhawan's birthday.

Varun Dhawan hosted party for two-year-old daughter Lara.

Varun previously discussed Lara's health, fatherhood experiences.

A charming video from Lara Dhawan's birthday celebration has captured the attention of social media users, with little Raha Kapoor emerging as one of the stars of the gathering. The clip, that shows a sweet interaction between Raha and her mother Alia Bhatt, has delighted fans and sparked a flood of affectionate reactions online.

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Raha Kapoor's Cute Moment With Alia Bhatt Wins Hearts

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday on June 3 with a private gathering attended by family and close friends. Among those present were Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor.

In videos circulating online, Raha can be seen enjoying herself in a play area alongside other children. Dressed in a pink outfit, little Raha appeared completely immersed in joy. At one point, Alia gestures for her daughter to come over, and Raha immediately runs towards her, creating a touching mother-daughter moment that has since gone viral.

Alia kept her look simple in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans, while Varun Dhawan opted for an all-white ensemble. The venue was decorated with colourful balloons and featured a special play zone designed for the young guests.

Social Media Reacts

The adorable clip sparked a wave of reactions online.

Referring to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's debut film Student of the Year, one user nostalgically commented, "Students itne bade kab hogye yar [When did they grow up so much] their kids playing together". Another fan gushed, "She's so cute omg", while a third couldn't help but notice how quickly Raha is growing up, writing, "Just look at Raha's hair. She is growing so fast."

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Lara Dhawan Recently Turned Two

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter Lara in 2024. The actor announced her arrival on Instagram, writing, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Over the past year, Varun has often spoken about how fatherhood has changed him. The actor has shared that becoming a girl dad has made him more emotional and willing to do anything for his daughter.

In a recent podcast appearance, he also revealed that Lara had been diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip), a condition that affected her ability to walk and run comfortably. According to the actor, she underwent a medical procedure and is currently recovering well.