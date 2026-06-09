Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt And Raha's Interaction At Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Bash Melts Hearts: WATCH

Alia Bhatt And Raha's Interaction At Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Bash Melts Hearts: WATCH

A heartwarming video of Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Lara Dhawan’s birthday celebration has gone viral. Watch the adorable mother-daughter moment that has fans talking.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raha Kapoor's interaction with Alia Bhatt went viral.
  • The mother-daughter moment occurred at Lara Dhawan's birthday.
  • Varun Dhawan hosted party for two-year-old daughter Lara.
  • Varun previously discussed Lara's health, fatherhood experiences.

A charming video from Lara Dhawan's birthday celebration has captured the attention of social media users, with little Raha Kapoor emerging as one of the stars of the gathering. The clip, that shows a sweet interaction between Raha and her mother Alia Bhatt, has delighted fans and sparked a flood of affectionate reactions online.

ALSO READ: Tanmay Bhat's 'Professional Actor' Joke Leaves Varun Dhawan In Splits Amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Controversy

Raha Kapoor's Cute Moment With Alia Bhatt Wins Hearts

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday on June 3 with a private gathering attended by family and close friends. Among those present were Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha Kapoor.

In videos circulating online, Raha can be seen enjoying herself in a play area alongside other children. Dressed in a pink outfit, little Raha appeared completely immersed in joy. At one point, Alia gestures for her daughter to come over, and Raha immediately runs towards her, creating a touching mother-daughter moment that has since gone viral.

Alia kept her look simple in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans, while Varun Dhawan opted for an all-white ensemble. The venue was decorated with colourful balloons and featured a special play zone designed for the young guests.

Social Media Reacts

The adorable clip sparked a wave of reactions online.

Referring to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's debut film Student of the Year, one user nostalgically commented, "Students itne bade kab hogye yar [When did they grow up so much] their kids playing together". Another fan gushed, "She's so cute omg", while a third couldn't help but notice how quickly Raha is growing up, writing, "Just look at Raha's hair. She is growing so fast."

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 First Look OUT; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Bring Pain Of Partition To Screen

Lara Dhawan Recently Turned Two

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter Lara in 2024. The actor announced her arrival on Instagram, writing, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Over the past year, Varun has often spoken about how fatherhood has changed him. The actor has shared that becoming a girl dad has made him more emotional and willing to do anything for his daughter.

In a recent podcast appearance, he also revealed that Lara had been diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip), a condition that affected her ability to walk and run comfortably. According to the actor, she underwent a medical procedure and is currently recovering well.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What adorable moment involving Raha Kapoor went viral from Lara Dhawan's birthday party?

Raha Kapoor was seen running to her mother, Alia Bhatt, during Lara Dhawan's birthday celebration. This touching mother-daughter interaction quickly gained popularity online.

When did Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate their daughter Lara's birthday?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday on June 3. Lara recently turned two years old.

What medical condition was Lara Dhawan diagnosed with?

Lara Dhawan was diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip). She underwent a medical procedure and is currently recovering well.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Natasha Dalal Bollywood Varun Dhawan Raha Kapoor ENtertainment News Lara Dhawan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Alia Bhatt And Raha's Interaction At Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Bash Melts Hearts: WATCH
Alia Bhatt And Raha's Interaction At Varun Dhawan's Daughter Lara's Birthday Bash Melts Hearts: WATCH
Celebrities
Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film
Dhamaal 4 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra Eye Gold In New Comedy Film
Celebrities
Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack At 39, Last Rites Performed In Ghaziabad
Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack At 39, Last Rites Performed In Ghaziabad
Celebrities
Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years Of Dating: Reports
Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Split After Nearly Three Years Of Dating: Reports
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Israel Faces Multi-Front Security and Political Strain Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Middle East Alert: US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Tensions
Middle East Crisis: Trump Warns Netanyahu Against Escalation Amid Rising Iran Tensions
Global Politics: Trump Faces Loud Crowd Reaction During NBA Finals Appearance in New York City
West Bengal Politics: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil Amid Rebel MP Claims and Internal Rift Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget