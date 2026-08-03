Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands Ramayana Part 1 preview screening.

Preview aims to prevent hurting religious sentiments like Adipurush.

Organization threatens protests if special screening not granted.

Star-studded film

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1, one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the year, has run into fresh controversy ahead of its Diwali 2026 release. While the film's recently unveiled trailer has been widely appreciated by audiences, its makers are now facing demands from the Shri Ramlila Mahasangh for a special preview screening before the film reaches cinemas. The organisation has warned that it will stage protests if its request is not considered.

Ramlila Mahasangh Demands Pre-Release Screening

Shri Ramlila Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar has written to director Nitesh Tiwari and the film's production team, urging them to arrange a special screening of Ramayana Part 1 before its release in India and overseas.

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According to the organisation, the purpose of the preview is to ensure that the film does not contain any scenes or dialogues that could hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The federation said the request has been made in light of concerns raised by members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances.

The letter also refers to the controversy surrounding the 2023 film Adipurush, which faced widespread criticism over its depiction of characters and settings from the Hindu epic. The Mahasangh claimed that audiences had objected to several creative choices in the film, including the portrayal of Lanka and Ravana's army, which many felt differed from traditional beliefs.

The organisation further stated that it has received information suggesting Ramayana Part 1 may also include scenes that could offend the religious sentiments of Hindus in India and abroad. It has therefore requested a preview screening so that any potentially objectionable content can be reviewed and, if necessary, removed before the film's release.

The Mahasangh has warned that if the filmmakers do not comply, it, along with several Hindu organisations, will organise protests outside cinema halls in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Star-Studded Cast and Diwali 2026 Release

The trailer for Ramayana Part 1 was unveiled during the Brahma Muhurta celebration, offering audiences their first glimpse of the film's grand scale. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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The trailer also highlights key moments from the epic, including the wedding of Rama and Sita, Sita's abduction and the preparations for the battle against Ravana.

Adding to the film's scale is its music, composed by acclaimed musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part 2 is set to arrive on Diwali 2027. As anticipation continues to build, the makers now face the challenge of addressing fresh concerns even before the film reaches the big screen.