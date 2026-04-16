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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports

Reports suggest Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces release delays due to certification issues, while rumours of a direct OTT release have been dismissed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film Maatrubhumi awaiting certification, release date uncertain.
  • Narrative shifted from Galwan conflict to human drama.
  • Makers filming additional sequences focusing on relationships.
  • Film committed for theatrical release, not skipping theaters.

Why is Maatrubhumi still awaiting a release date? As buzz builds around Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, reports suggest the delay may stem from certification issues and behind-the-scenes changes to the film’s narrative.

With the project yet to be reviewed by key authorities, its timeline remains uncertain. 

ALSO READ: Is Maatrubhumi Release Delayed? Salman Khan’s Film Yet To Be Sent To Censor Board

Certification Still Pending, Release Timeline Unclear

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film is yet to be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), leaving its release timeline uncertain. Despite undergoing key changes, the makers are still evaluating the next steps before moving forward.

The report says, “At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release. No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet,".

With crucial authorities yet to review the project, the road to release appears far from straightforward.

From Galwan Conflict To A Broader Narrative

Originally envisioned as a cinematic take on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Maatrubhumi has reportedly undergone a significant shift in direction. Early reactions to its teaser, especially from China’s state-affiliated Global Times, which alleged the film “distorts facts”, added to the controversy.

Subsequently, authorities are believed to have informally advised the makers to remove direct references to China and the Galwan conflict. The film was later retitled Maatrubhumi, signalling a repositioning of its narrative.

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Film That Clashed With Dhurandhar 2

Focus Shifts To Relationships And Human Drama

While speculation around reshoots surfaced, sources clarified that the film hasn’t been completely overhauled. Instead, additional sequences were filmed to deepen emotional arcs.

“Maatrubhumi has not been rewritten from scratch or reshot. In the Mumbai leg, the team shot additional parts depicting family sequences and love stories of a few supporting characters. Now, the makers have shifted the film’s focus on family and relationships, making it a human drama,” a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama.

Even so, parts of the original war backdrop remain intact.

“That said, a bit of the war portions have been retained. But if you remove references to China and Galwan, what is the conflict about? That’s the central question they’re grappling with,” the source added.

Will Maatrubhumi Skip Theatres For OTT?

As speculation intensified around the film being “sanitised”, rumours quickly followed suggesting it might bypass theatres altogether. However, those claims have now been firmly dismissed.

A report by Bollywood Hungama says, “Salman continues to be a mega star, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen, and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved".

Another source of Bollywood Hungama revealed, “There’s a general misconception among certain people that there’s no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he’ll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem. However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

With its narrative evolving and certification still pending, Maatrubhumi finds itself at a crucial crossroads. The film promises a blend of war, emotion, and human relationships, but until key approvals come through, its release date remains a waiting game.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the release of Maatrubhumi delayed?

The film is awaiting certification from the CBFC and has undergone narrative changes. Authorities are still reviewing the project before its release.

What kind of changes has Maatrubhumi undergone?

The film's focus has shifted from the Galwan conflict to family and relationships, incorporating additional sequences to deepen emotional arcs.

Will Maatrubhumi be released directly on OTT?

No, the makers are committed to a theatrical release. Films released directly on OTT also require government clearance and certification.

Has Maatrubhumi been reshot?

The film has not been completely reshot or rewritten. Additional sequences were filmed to enhance the portrayal of family and supporting characters' stories.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Salman Khan ENtertainment News Maatrubhumi
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