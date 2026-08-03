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English NewsCitiesBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Begins Using Bulletproof Vehicle After Jaish-e-Mohammed Threat Alert

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Begins Using Bulletproof Vehicle After Jaish-e-Mohammed Threat Alert

The move follows the arrest of alleged terror suspects Hamim Mandal and Arpita Sarkar, who investigators claim also had links to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Adhikari adopted bulletproof car due to terror threats.
  • Intelligence indicated a Jaish-e-Mohammed threat after recent arrests.
  • STF arrested suspects linked to Jaish, recovered CM's documents.
  • Enhanced security also follows chief minister's associate's recent killing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has begun travelling in a bulletproof vehicle following intelligence inputs indicating a possible threat to his life from Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to sources in the state's Special Task Force (STF).

The enhanced security measures follow the recent arrest of two suspected operatives by the West Bengal STF. Investigators alleged that the suspects had links not only to Jaish-e-Mohammed but also to the Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal group known as the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).

The development has prompted a fresh review of the chief minister's security arrangements amid concerns over a potential threat.

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STF Arrests Two Suspects, Recovers Documents

The agency recently arrested suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mandal and his alleged associate Arpita Sarkar, reported IANS quoting sources. 

The investigation reportedly found that both suspects also had links with the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network.

Mandal was arrested on Friday morning from Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district. STF officials claimed they recovered several documents relating to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's daily schedule and movement plans from his possession.

Chief Minister Begins Using Bulletproof Car

Adhikari started using the new bulletproof vehicle from Sunday evening.

He reportedly travelled from his ancestral residence in Contai in Purba Medinipur district to Kolkata on Sunday night in the armoured vehicle.

A senior state police officer said a bulletproof vehicle had been added to the chief minister's convoy after Adhikari assumed office following this year's Assembly elections. However, the officer said Adhikari had generally preferred not to use it during public engagements as it limited his interaction with people.

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Security Upgraded Amid Continuing Concerns

According to the police officer, the current threat perception has made the use of the bulletproof vehicle necessary.

The heightened security also comes months after the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of the chief minister.

On May 6, Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district after a car allegedly intercepted his vehicle and motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at close range, killing him on the spot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari started using a bulletproof vehicle?

He began using it due to intelligence inputs about a possible threat from the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The current threat perception made this enhanced security necessary.

What led to the heightened security for CM Adhikari?

It follows intelligence about a threat from Jaish-e-Mohammed and the recent arrest of two suspects. Documents related to the CM's schedule were recovered from one suspect.

Who were the suspects arrested by the STF?

The STF arrested Hamim Mandal and Arpita Sarkar, suspected of links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Shahzad Bhatti Network. Documents concerning the CM's schedule were found with Mandal.

What information was found on one of the arrested suspects?

From Hamim Mandal, STF officials recovered several documents relating to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's daily schedule and movement plans.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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West Bengal News Suvendu Adhikari
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