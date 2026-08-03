Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Begins Using Bulletproof Vehicle After Jaish-e-Mohammed Threat Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Adhikari adopted bulletproof car due to terror threats.

Intelligence indicated a Jaish-e-Mohammed threat after recent arrests.

STF arrested suspects linked to Jaish, recovered CM's documents.

Enhanced security also follows chief minister's associate's recent killing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has begun travelling in a bulletproof vehicle following intelligence inputs indicating a possible threat to his life from Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to sources in the state's Special Task Force (STF).

The enhanced security measures follow the recent arrest of two suspected operatives by the West Bengal STF. Investigators alleged that the suspects had links not only to Jaish-e-Mohammed but also to the Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal group known as the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).

The development has prompted a fresh review of the chief minister's security arrangements amid concerns over a potential threat.

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STF Arrests Two Suspects, Recovers Documents

The agency recently arrested suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mandal and his alleged associate Arpita Sarkar, reported IANS quoting sources.

The investigation reportedly found that both suspects also had links with the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network.

Mandal was arrested on Friday morning from Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district. STF officials claimed they recovered several documents relating to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's daily schedule and movement plans from his possession.

Chief Minister Begins Using Bulletproof Car

Adhikari started using the new bulletproof vehicle from Sunday evening.

He reportedly travelled from his ancestral residence in Contai in Purba Medinipur district to Kolkata on Sunday night in the armoured vehicle.

A senior state police officer said a bulletproof vehicle had been added to the chief minister's convoy after Adhikari assumed office following this year's Assembly elections. However, the officer said Adhikari had generally preferred not to use it during public engagements as it limited his interaction with people.

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Security Upgraded Amid Continuing Concerns

According to the police officer, the current threat perception has made the use of the bulletproof vehicle necessary.

The heightened security also comes months after the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of the chief minister.

On May 6, Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district after a car allegedly intercepted his vehicle and motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at close range, killing him on the spot.