Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man leads, accumulating Rs 176.70 crore in three days.

Jana Nayagan reached Rs 164.90 crore; Odyssey strong third week.

Dhamaal 4 adds to total; Spider-Man remains dominant leader.

The weekend has brought fresh momentum to cinemas across India, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintaining its remarkable grip on the box office. While Tom Holland's latest superhero outing continues to attract packed theatres, Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 are also recording steady collections as audiences continue to turn up over the weekend. Here's a look at how each film is performing based on the latest early estimates.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 3 Box Office Collection

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is showing no signs of slowing down. After collecting Rs 109.35 crore within its first two days, the superhero film has continued its winning streak on its third day.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film had earned Rs 66.67 crore by 10:30 am on Saturday. It has also registered an impressive 75.7% occupancy, reflecting strong audience demand across the country.

With these early figures, the film's total Indian box office collection has climbed to Rs 176.70 crore.

Jana Nayagan Day 9 Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed a dip on its third Friday after earning Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9. However, the film appears to have bounced back with improved weekend numbers.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 7.80 crore by 10:30 am on its second Saturday. The film has recorded an occupancy of 32.9%.

Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 164.90 crore after 10 days in cinemas.

The Odyssey Day 15 Box Office Collection

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has entered its third week and continues to draw audiences. The film collected Rs 3.15 crore on its 15th day and has seen a further boost on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film has earned Rs 5.30 crore by 10:30 am on Day 16. It has also recorded a healthy 63.7% occupancy, indicating sustained audience interest.

With these early figures, the film's cumulative collection has reached Rs 143.70 crore.

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Dhamaal 4 Day 23 Box Office Collection

Comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 has entered its fourth week in cinemas and continues to add to its overall earnings despite facing strong competition from newer releases.

Sacnilk's early trend report suggests that the film has collected Rs 1.60 crore by 10:30 am on its fourth Saturday. The occupancy currently stands at 18.0%.

The film's total box office collection has now touched Rs 158.65 crore.

Box Office Report: Which Film Is Leading?

Among all the films currently running in cinemas, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains the clear winner on Saturday. Not only has it recorded the highest early-day collection of Rs 66.67 crore, but it also boasts the strongest occupancy at 75.7%, pushing its overall collection to Rs 176.70 crore.

Jana Nayagan is holding second place in terms of total earnings with Rs 164.90 crore, while its second Saturday collection of Rs 7.80 crore reflects a noticeable weekend improvement. Dhamaal 4 follows closely in lifetime business with Rs 158.65 crore, although its latest day's earnings have slowed to Rs 1.60 crore with comparatively lower occupancy.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power in its third week. With Rs 5.30 crore earned so far on Saturday, an impressive 63.7% occupancy, and an overall collection of Rs 143.70 crore, Christopher Nolan's epic remains one of the strongest performers among holdover releases.

Based on the latest early estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is comfortably leading both in Saturday collections and total box office earnings, making it the biggest winner of the weekend so far. Jana Nayagan remains its closest challenger in cumulative collections, while The Odyssey continues to outperform expectations in terms of occupancy. Dhamaal 4, despite entering its fourth week, is steadily adding to its overall box office total.