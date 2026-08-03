Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gitanjali Angmo praised *Odyssey*, urged Bollywood to tell Indian epics.

Her comments follow husband Sonam Wangchuk's recent hunger strike.

Wangchuk's strike led to Education Minister Pradhan's recent resignation.

Social entrepreneur and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has shared her admiration for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, while also making a pointed observation about the direction of Bollywood. In a social media post, she reflected on the film's themes and suggested that Indian cinema has the potential to tell its own epic stories with greater scale, thoughtfulness and cultural depth.

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Gitanjali Angmo Calls Watching The Odyssey A 'Surreal' Experience

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angmo described watching The Odyssey as a memorable moment, recalling that she had previously met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024 when the project was still being discussed.

She wrote, "Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024. Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human being tested and transformed along the way (sic)."

Watched Odyssey yesterday. Surreal to see on screen what was still a conversation when I accidentally met Christopher Nolan in New York in 2024.

Its themes feel so familiar to the Indian imagination: the hero’s journey, dharma and destiny, exile, temptation, homecoming, the human… pic.twitter.com/Y7sWNXIz2v — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) August 2, 2026

'Bollywood Needs To Rediscover Its Role'

Angmo went on to highlight India's rich storytelling heritage, arguing that the country possesses countless epics worthy of cinematic adaptation. She also stressed that films have the ability to influence public thinking beyond providing entertainment.

She further wrote, "India is sitting on a treasure-house of such epics. Imagine bringing them to cinema with scale, sensitivity and intellectual depth. Cinema is more than entertainment. It shapes minds. Perhaps Bollywood needs to rediscover its role as one of our most powerful classrooms."

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Post Comes After Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Her comments arrive in the wake of Sonam Wangchuk's widely discussed hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for reforms to India's examination system following the NEET paper leak.

During that period, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, whose character in 3 Idiots has long been believed to have been inspired by Wangchuk, did not publicly support the activist. However, actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in the film, openly backed Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, during a media interaction, Aamir Khan said that he was unaware of Wangchuk while 3 Idiots was being made.

Wangchuk concluded his 26-day hunger strike on July 23–24 after meeting Union Ministers, including J.P. Nadda. On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post as India's Union Minister for Education.

(With inputs from IANS)