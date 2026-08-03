The by-election is expected to offer crucial political signals for future Bihar elections. It is also seen as a litmus test for Prashant Kishor's political ambitions and Jan Suraaj's electoral success.
Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Takes Early Lead Over BJP In Electoral Debut
Bankipur bypoll result: Early trends in the Bankipur Assembly by-election show Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor leading in his electoral debut.
- Counting began for Bankipur by-election, crucial for Bihar politics.
- Prashant Kishor debuts in triangular contest against BJP.
- Kishor alleged police detained Jan Suraaj workers without reason.
Bankipur bypoll result: The Bankipur Assembly by-election is under close watch as counting of votes got underway on Monday in one of Bihar's most closely followed electoral contests. Although the result will not change the balance of power in the 243-member Assembly, it is expected to carry significant political weight.
According to the first round of counting trends, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has taken an early lead in his electoral debut. Kishor secured 2,220 votes, while BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha polled 1,393 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari Gupta trailed with 501 votes.
The contest has attracted national attention as it is widely seen as a crucial test of Prashant Kishor's political ambitions and Jan Suraaj's ability to convert public support into electoral success.
ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor Alleges Bihar Police Detained Jan Suraaj Workers Amid Bankipur Bypoll
High-Stakes Contest In BJP's Turf
The spotlight remains firmly on Prashant Kishor, who is taking on the BJP in a constituency the party has held for nearly three decades.
BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is aiming to retain the seat after former MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the constituency following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Rekha Kumari Gupta, making the by-election a closely watched triangular contest.
Counting Underway Amid Tight Security
Counting of votes began at 8 am at AN College in Patna, where the fate of 25 candidates will be decided.
Authorities have deployed around 100 security personnel in three shifts, with one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) overseeing security during each shift.
Only authorised officials, counting staff, candidates and their authorised representatives have been allowed inside the counting centre.
ALSO READ | Bankipur Bypoll: 11.5% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM As Prashant Kishor Makes Electoral Debut
Kishor Raises Concerns Over Police Action
Ahead of the counting, Prashant Kishor once again questioned police action during the election period.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were detained at several locations, including Naubatpur, Fatuha and Kankarbagh, without being informed of the reasons.
Kishor also claimed that several detentions were carried out by personnel in plain clothes. According to him, 18 people were detained, including four from the Jakkanpur police station area. He specifically referred to 90-year-old Feku Paswan, who was later released, while action was taken against the remaining detainees.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Bankipur Assembly by-election being closely watched?
Who are the main candidates contesting the Bankipur by-election?
The main candidates are Neeraj Kumar Sinha from BJP, Rekha Kumari Gupta from RJD, and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, making it a triangular contest.
Where is the vote counting for the Bankipur by-election taking place?
Vote counting is underway at AN College in Patna. Authorities have deployed tight security, with around 100 personnel overseeing the process.
What concerns did Prashant Kishor raise before the counting began?
Prashant Kishor alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were detained without cause in various locations. He claimed 18 people were detained, some by plainclothes personnel.