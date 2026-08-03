Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Takes Early Lead Over BJP In Electoral Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Counting began for Bankipur by-election, crucial for Bihar politics.

Prashant Kishor debuts in triangular contest against BJP.

Kishor alleged police detained Jan Suraaj workers without reason.

Bankipur bypoll result: The Bankipur Assembly by-election is under close watch as counting of votes got underway on Monday in one of Bihar's most closely followed electoral contests. Although the result will not change the balance of power in the 243-member Assembly, it is expected to carry significant political weight.

According to the first round of counting trends, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has taken an early lead in his electoral debut. Kishor secured 2,220 votes, while BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha polled 1,393 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari Gupta trailed with 501 votes.

The contest has attracted national attention as it is widely seen as a crucial test of Prashant Kishor's political ambitions and Jan Suraaj's ability to convert public support into electoral success.

ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor Alleges Bihar Police Detained Jan Suraaj Workers Amid Bankipur Bypoll

High-Stakes Contest In BJP's Turf

The spotlight remains firmly on Prashant Kishor, who is taking on the BJP in a constituency the party has held for nearly three decades.

BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is aiming to retain the seat after former MLA Nitin Nabin vacated the constituency following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Rekha Kumari Gupta, making the by-election a closely watched triangular contest.

Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes began at 8 am at AN College in Patna, where the fate of 25 candidates will be decided.

Authorities have deployed around 100 security personnel in three shifts, with one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) overseeing security during each shift.

Only authorised officials, counting staff, candidates and their authorised representatives have been allowed inside the counting centre.

ALSO READ | Bankipur Bypoll: 11.5% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM As Prashant Kishor Makes Electoral Debut

Kishor Raises Concerns Over Police Action

Ahead of the counting, Prashant Kishor once again questioned police action during the election period.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he alleged that Jan Suraaj workers were detained at several locations, including Naubatpur, Fatuha and Kankarbagh, without being informed of the reasons.

Kishor also claimed that several detentions were carried out by personnel in plain clothes. According to him, 18 people were detained, including four from the Jakkanpur police station area. He specifically referred to 90-year-old Feku Paswan, who was later released, while action was taken against the remaining detainees.