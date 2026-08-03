Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump announced talks, prioritizing diplomacy over military action.

Iran neared agreement with Oman for new Hormuz route.

Gulf tensions persisted with shipping disruptions, tanker explosion reported.

Trump avoided deadline for Iran, pushing for comprehensive deal.

US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran would be held on Monday but stopped short of setting a deadline for reaching an agreement, days after saying he had called off an imminent military strike to allow more time for diplomacy.

Trump had earlier said he delayed the attack in the hope of securing a swift deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and break the deadlock over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The latest diplomatic signals came as tensions remained high in the Gulf, with shipping disruptions, reports of an explosion near a tanker, and continued uncertainty over one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes.

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Iran Says Oman Agreement Is In Final Stages

Iran said it was close to reaching an agreement with Oman over a new route through the Strait of Hormuz, although officials stressed that such a deal would not amount to fully reopening the waterway.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that Tehran and Muscat were working towards a mutually acceptable route that would respect the sovereignty and security interests of both countries.

"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides – neither the northern route nor the southern route – but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," Baqaei said.

However, Baqaei maintained that any agreement would not restore the strait to conditions that existed before February 28, the day the war began.

Earlier, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying negotiations with Oman were progressing towards completion and had entered their final stages, though he did not provide additional details.

Shipping Disruptions Continue Despite Diplomatic Efforts

The diplomatic developments unfolded as security concerns persisted in the region. On Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre reported that a tanker had experienced an explosion nearby in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel and its crew were reported safe.

Shipping data showed that traffic through the strait slowed on Monday following reports of attacks on commercial vessels.

Further south, however, two tankers carrying Saudi oil successfully passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait over the weekend despite threats by Yemen's Houthi movement against oil exports in the Red Sea.

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Trump Avoids Timeline As Diplomacy Continues

On Saturday night, Trump said on social media that Iran and other regional countries had requested additional time to complete an agreement that would result in the "immediate, complete and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and bring "an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

He also urged Tehran to "rapidly make a deal".

When later asked whether he had imposed a deadline for Iran to reach an agreement, Trump declined to respond.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the United States could intensify military action against Iran before extending more time for negotiations. His latest decision to prioritise talks over military escalation marks another shift in the evolving conflict, although negotiations have yet to produce a comprehensive agreement.