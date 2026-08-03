RBI MPC Starts Today: Will The Central Bank Hold Repo Rate At 5.25%?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's economy resilient; industry expects stable rates for growth.

RBI MPC August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its three-day policy meeting on Monday, with markets, businesses and borrowers closely watching for fresh cues on inflation, economic growth and the future direction of interest rates. While the policy decision will be announced on August 5, the broader focus will be on what the central bank says about the economy amid heightened geopolitical tensions and an evolving global macroeconomic environment.

Economists broadly expect the six-member MPC, chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, extending the pause announced in the previous policy review.

Although the interest rate decision is expected to be largely on expected lines, the RBI's commentary on inflation, liquidity, crude oil prices and external risks is likely to receive equal attention from financial markets.

Why The August Policy Matters

Unlike previous policy meetings that centred primarily on inflation, this week's review comes against the backdrop of multiple external uncertainties.

Global commodity prices, particularly crude oil, remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions, while supply chain disruptions and currency movements continue to influence inflation expectations across economies. At the same time, India's domestic economy has shown signs of resilience, prompting analysts to closely assess whether the RBI believes growth can withstand these external pressures.

The policy statement is also expected to provide fresh guidance on liquidity conditions and the central bank's assessment of the balance between supporting growth and containing inflation.

Economists Expect Status Quo On Rates

According to SBI Research, the RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on policy rates, as consumer price inflation is expected to remain above 5 per cent over the next two quarters.

The report noted that domestic economic activity has strengthened, with GDP growth for the first quarter of FY27 expected to exceed 7 per cent, improving upon earlier projections.

However, SBI Research also suggested that the central bank is unlikely to adopt an explicitly dovish tone. Persistent volatility in crude oil prices, pressure on the rupee and uncertainty surrounding global capital flows continue to warrant caution despite improvements in domestic macroeconomic indicators.

The report added that stronger capital inflows during July, healthier foreign exchange reserves, favourable monsoon progress and near-normal reservoir levels have improved India's economic fundamentals.

Also Read : Share Markets Pin Hopes On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex About 550 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,550

Industry Sees Stability As A Positive Signal

Businesses across sectors are also expecting policy continuity, arguing that a stable interest rate environment would help sustain economic momentum.

Shrikant Goyal, Co-Founder of Getfive, said global uncertainties continue to weigh on businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which remain vulnerable to higher input costs and supply chain disruptions.

He said affordable access to credit would remain crucial for the sector's resilience and added that, although inflation has edged higher in recent months, it continues to remain within the RBI's manageable range.

"We expect the central bank to maintain the status quo on the policy rate front, which will go a long way in supporting the MSME sector in general and the broader economy as a whole," Goyal said.

Realty Sector Looks For Policy Continuity

The real estate industry is also hoping that the RBI maintains its current policy stance, saying stable borrowing costs have continued to support housing demand.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the upcoming policy review comes at a time when geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and commodity price volatility continue to cloud the global outlook.

Despite these headwinds, he noted that domestic inflation remains within the RBI's manageable range, giving the central bank room to prioritise policy stability.

Aggarwal said lower home loan rates, improving affordability and sustained consumer confidence have helped maintain healthy demand in the housing market.

"Maintaining this supportive policy stance will help sustain housing demand, strengthen allied industries, and continue contributing meaningfully to India's economic growth," he said.

Also Read : Petrol Could Have Hit Rs 125/Litre During Iran Conflict Without Ethanol Blending: Centre

What Happened In RBI MPC In June 2026?

The August policy review follows the RBI's June MPC meeting, where the committee unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral policy stance. At the same time, the central bank revised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent, citing geopolitical risks.

Investors are now expected to look beyond the rate decision itself and focus on the RBI's updated assessment of inflation, growth and external risks.

With expectations firmly tilted towards a pause, the Governor's commentary on the evolving economic landscape may prove to be the most closely watched aspect of this week's monetary policy announcement.